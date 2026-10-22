Jenna Ortega Ditched Wednesday’s Black (Again), But I Love Her In Whimsical White

Wednesday wrapped production on its third season, and Jenna Ortega has wasted no time separating herself from the black looks her gothic character is known for. In fact, lately, she's been rocking yellow and bright outfits to promote her project on the 2026 movie schedule, Klara and the Sun. She also just went against the gothic grain again by wearing a whimsical white dress for a cover shoot.

Wednesday Addams is known for her black fashion, and over the years, Ortega has been adapting her titular character’s wardrobe. She’s worn a wild gothic Wednesday top at a premiere and a gothic fantasy cutout dress at the Golden Globes, both of which were completely on brand. So it’s always both surprising and refreshing to see her in something completely different. For example, I absolutely love the whimsical white dress she wore for her Vogue cover:

Jenna Ortega is on the cover of the November 2026 issue of Vogue, and she looks captivating. Per the cover story, she is wearing a Dior dress with Van Cleef & Arpels earrings, and this ensemble proves, once again, that this actress's style has range.

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To prove that point further, this is far from the first time Ortega has ditched Wednesday’s signature black in favor of something else. For example, on the Klara and the Sun press tour, she's been opting for yellow outfits that are light and bright, and at one point, she even wore a dress made of steel rods.

Overall, Ortega’s has been killing it with her style in recent years, and celebrity stylist Law Roach agrees, as he called her method dressing “really beautiful and really well crafted.” He makes a great point, too: the actress has a knack for wearing outfits that fit with the project she's promoting while also making sure they highlight her personal style. Lately, doing that has involved her stepping away from the Wednesday black.

However, now that Wednesday has finished filming Season 3, fans will not only be able to look forward to new episodes, but they can also get hyped for the outfits Ortega will be wearing during the press tour. As someone who’s been a fan of her since her Disney days, I always love seeing what she wears. Now, I cannot wait to see what looks she cooks up next, especially if her Vogue cover is any indication of how her style is evolving.

While we wait for that, though, you can catch Ortega's new movie, Klara and the Sun, in theaters now. As her looks for it imply, it's quite the departure from the serious and goth roles we're used to seeing her in. Meanwhile, if you want to see her as Wednesday and rocking those iconic goth looks, you can stream Seasons 1 and 2 with a Netflix subscription.