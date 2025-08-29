Jenna Ortega Went Punk Rock With Her Latest Goth Wednesday Look, And I Can't Get Over The Back Cutouts

There’s nothing quite like a promotional tour to get celebs out and about in their finest and/or wildest looks, and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has not disappointed while hitting the red…I mean, gray-ish carpet for Season 2 of her hit series (which you can watch with a Netflix subscription). While she usually leaves the Wednesday Addams schoolgirl styles well behind for such occasions, that doesn’t mean she goes totally goth free. In fact, she recently turned up in a punk rock/goth combo that’s left me in awe of her intricate back cutouts.

What Punk Rock/Goth Look Did Jenna Ortega Wear For A Recent Wednesday Season 2 Event?

We all know that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega has been a top-tier method dresser since Wednesday (which began Season 2 on the 2025 TV schedule in August) launched her into the fame stratosphere back in 2022. Just recently, she’s given us spooky girl grungy chic, and even sheer white snakeskin that still managed to deliver goth-level style. Now, the talented lady has gone seriously punk rock, and delivered some stunning back cutouts that you wouldn’t be able to guess at from the front of her gown. Take a look!

Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix) Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Just…WOW. Right? Vogue has the deets on her dress, which is a custom ‘fit from GapStudio by Zac Posen. This might just be the most comfortable looking red carpet gown I’ve seen in ages, and its mottled gray/purple jersey fabric definitely lends credence to that idea. The front is a relatively simple twisted halter, but the back? OMG, the back is, well, to die for. Look at all those cutouts, which are connected by more twisted fabric on her back, and lead to some incredibly strategically placed openings along Ortega’s hip and backside.

I especially love how the cutouts on her hips look like they’ve been ripped, which is a feature of the rest of the gown, as it descends into a long train with more holes and tears and ends with shredded braiding on the ends. Combine all of that with her simple silver jewelry, smeared eye makeup, messy, wet-look hair and perfectly expressionless Wednesday face…I mean, it basically looks like she clawed her way out of a grave, and I love it!

The Wednesday Season 2 party will continue for a bit yet, as Part 2 will be released in short order, on September 3. Not only will Lady Gaga and her still mysterious character be making their debut then, but Gwendoline Christie is back as Principal Weems, which could lead to a big change in the Addams daughter’s relationship with another major character.

If anything, let’s hope this means that we’ll be getting more punky goth looks from Ortega as she continues to show up and show out for her hit spooky series!