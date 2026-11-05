This Crossword Puzzle Is Dedicated Entirely To Stephen King Adaptations
How good is your Stephen King movie knowledge?
All work and no crossword puzzles makes Jack a dull boy! Wait... that's not the quote. Fine, but it should be! This week's movie quiz is centered entirely around book-to-screen adaptations of Stephen King's work. If you're a fan of the films based on the writings of the iconic horror author, you should have no trouble with this one.
The only note to add is that I focused almost entirely on movies for this one. Good luck!
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and obsessing over the best movies and TV shows. She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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