This Crossword Puzzle Is Dedicated Entirely To Stephen King Adaptations

All work and no crossword puzzles makes Jack a dull boy! Wait... that's not the quote. Fine, but it should be! This week's movie quiz is centered entirely around book-to-screen adaptations of Stephen King's work. If you're a fan of the films based on the writings of the iconic horror author, you should have no trouble with this one.

The only note to add is that I focused almost entirely on movies for this one. Good luck!