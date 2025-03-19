That Time Steven Spielberg Gave Rachel Zegler A 'Glowing Recommendation' For Snow White And Tipped Her Off About Her Casting In A Cheeky Way

Steven Spielberg might not be directing the upcoming live-action Snow White, but he had a hand in making sure the right actress landed the part. Rachel Zegler, who first skyrocketed to fame thanks to her role in Spielberg's West Side Story, recently revealed that the legendary filmmaker gave her a "glowing recommendation." And, in classic Spielberg fashion, he found a creative (and slightly cheeky) way to let her know she had landed the part before she even got the official call.

The New Jersey native shared this fun behind-the-scenes casting tidbit when she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live. The show's official Instagram account shared a clip from the chat, and the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress expressed gratitude while recalling how Spielberg vouched for her to Snow White director Marc Webb. But, honestly, what I really love is how the acclaimed filmmaker also subtly spoiled the big news in a way that feels straight out of a movie:

I actually got a really glowing recommendation from Steven Spielberg to [director] Marc Webb… And I also got a text from Steven kind of alluding to the fact that I had gotten the part before I found out. Because I wished him a Happy Father's Day, as one does, and he texted me a bunch of apple emojis as a response.

Jimmy Kimmel immediately praised the director's response, calling it "very clever" and "very Steven Spielberg." And honestly? He’s not wrong. The Best Picture Oscar-winning director could have congratulated Rachel Zegler outright but, instead, he opted for a cryptic hint, which I'd say made the moment even more special. She continued:

Yeah, he was giving Taylor Swift Easter eggs about my casting.

That’s a pretty spot-on way to describe it. Between the Saving Private Ryan director’s subtle hint and his behind-the-scenes support, it’s clear that he has a lot of faith in the Hunger Games alum’s talent, which makes sense considering her show-stopping and barrier-breaking debut in West Side Story. She’s already proven she can bring a fresh take to a beloved classic, so tackling Snow White seems like a natural next step.

Interestingly, the starlet also revealed that, as is the case for many of the House of Mouse's projects, the audition process was highly secretive. When she first received the script, she had no idea she was even reading for an upcoming live-action Disney remake:

With all of these Disney things, you have no idea what you’re reading. It’ll say 'untitled Disney live-action film' and the sides will have different names. It’ll say Amber and Jeff. He [Marc Webb] had let it slip that I was actually conversing with Dopey. And in the back of my head, I went, ‘Okay.’

Of course, Snow White has been the subject of much controversy in recent years, with excitement and debate over the live-action movie. Still, a number of fans appear excited to see how Rachel Zegler brings the iconic Disney princess to life in the upcoming Disney movie. If the strong, early reactions to Zegler's film are anything to go by, it looks like she's nailing it, and many people are saying this could be one of Disney's best live-action films yet. With that, I think those who enjoy the star's performance should thank Steven Spielberg for putting in a good word for her.

Audiences won’t have to wait much longer to see Rachel Zegler take on the role of the iconic princess. Snow White is set to hit the 2025 movie release schedule on March 21. In the meantime, you can catch her previous work in West Side Story (which is streamable on Disney+) as we count down to her next magical performance.