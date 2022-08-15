Johnny Depp Just Landed A Major Post-Trial Gig, And Al Pacino Is Involved

Following his highly publicized defamation case with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is seemingly sliding back into professional engagements. Depp has lined up multiple projects, many of which are acting jobs. However, the star has now landed a pretty massive gig that’ll give him a title he hasn’t held in over two decades. Not only that, but said production also involves legendary actor Al Pacino.

Johnny Depp is set to serve as director on Modigliani, a film centered around Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Al Pacino will serve as a producer on the movie alongside Barry Navidi. Production is reportedly set to kick off in Europe in the spring of 2023. This will mark the first time in 25 years that Depp has directed a feature. In a statement, the Oscar nominee expressed expressed his excitement about the project while speaking about Modigliani’s extensive legacy:

The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen. It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s first foray into directing occurred when he helmed 1997’s The Brave, during which he directed himself and the late, great Marlon Brando. The drama told the story of a Native American man who grapples with a terminal diagnosis while starring in a snuff film to provide for his family. Modigliani is based on a play by Dennis McIntyre and is being adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski. Set in early 1900s Paris, it would seem that the film is going to do a deep dive into the life of the painter.

Al Pacino, for his part, has served as a producer on a few occasions over the years. In terms of scripted features, he’s worked on 1990’s The Local Stigmatic and 2014’s The Humbling. He also worked as a producer on the 1996 documentary Looking for Richard, through which he performed a deep dive into the work of William Shakespeare.

Johnny Depp has certainly been raking up jobs over the past several months and has also seen the streaming release of his movie, Minnamata. Depp’s first role following that and Fantastic Beasts will be that of King Louis XV in the French film La Favorite, directed by Maïwenn. The star has also teamed up with guitarist Jeff Beck, a longtime friend of his, on an album as of late. In addition, Depp lined up another music-related project, as he’s set for a Hollywood Vampires tour with Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen, which will happen next summer.

