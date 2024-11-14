'I'm Sorry, Is Jim From The Office Going To Direct?' The Story Behind The Uphill Battle John Krasinski Faced Trying To Get A Quiet Place Off The Ground

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, with the renaissance bringing some of the best horror movies back to theaters with sequels. But we've also been treated to wholly original concepts, like the growing Quiet Place franchise (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). The franchise was brought to life by John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the 2018 original movie. And he recently told the story behind the uphill battle he faced trying to get A Quiet Place off the ground, and how one person even said "I'm sorry, Is Jim from The Office going to direct?" Let's break it down.

While A Quiet Place recently expanded with a spinoff Day One (see CinemaBlend's review here), the original movie's success was not always a sure thing. John Krasinski was named Sexiest Man Alive, and spoke to People about how he fought to direct the horror flick. While he was originally approached to play the movie's father character, he ended up wanting to go deeper as a writer and director. As he told it:

I read the script it, and it was exactly six weeks after Emily and I had had our second daughter. And I remember my whole world was different and the way I was processing and seeing the world was different. And it really hit me that if I had an opportunity to write a love letter to my kids it would be this incredible idea that the writers came up with. So I said 'If I can rewrite the script and put my spin on it and direct it, I'll do the movie.' Which is exactly what every producer wants to hear.

There you have it. It seems like Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's daughters were a big reason why he connected with A Quiet Place's story. And indeed, the familial stakes gave the first two movies a ton of heart and an emotional place for audiences to land. Of course, he had to claw his way to the director's chair.

Later in that same interview, Krasinski revealed just how hard it was to convince the powers that be at Paramount that he was the right guy to direct A Quiet Place.... especially given his reputation as Jim from The Office.

They were terrified, and I had to pitch the studio about 54 times before they said yes. And I'm pretty sure someone said 'Sorry, is Jim from The Office going to direct this movie?' And I went 'It's John, but we'll get there. It's fine.' And then they finally let me direct it.

In the end he was successful, and served as the director, writer, and start of the sound-focused horror flick. A Quiet Place's ending saw Krasinski's character Lee Abbott sacrifice himself to save his children, which freed him up to focus entirely on directing for the sequel. While he didn't direct or write Day One, he did help develop the prequel's story.

Fans are wondering if A Quiet Place 3 could happen, continuing the Abbott family's story in the process. While we wait for information, one thing is clear: Krasinski has proven himself as a director.

