Emily Blunt Finally Let Her Daughters Watch The Devil Wears Prada, And They Did Not Hold Back In Their Blunt Assessment Of Their Dear Mum

Even though it’s almost been 20 years since The Devil Wears Prada hit theaters, we don’t have to guess what the main cast is doing now . Particularly in regards to Emily Blunt, who has only risen in the ranks of Hollywood since playing Miranda Priestly's uppity assistant at Runway back in 2006. Recently, Blunt shared that she exposed her two daughters to what we regard as one of the best movies of the 2000s , and their reactions were sort of brutal.

Emily Blunt shares two daughters with husband John Krasinski, 10-year-old Hazel and 7-year-old Violet. When she recently decided it was time to expose them to one of her first movies, here was their reaction, per the actress:

They thought I was the meanest person they’ve ever met.

We’d say it was harsh, but have you seen it lately? Emily Blunt’s character has some of the best quotes from The Devil Wears Prada , but they are definitely rather mean. Remember when she asked Hathaway’s character Andy if she has “some hideous skirt convention to go to”? Even though her kids had a funny reaction to the movie, it sounds like it was necessary viewing considering how often Blunt gets stopped about the movie, As she continued:

It’s incredible that it has such an indelible fingerprint on people … and it’s quoted to me every week.

Blunt shared her recent experience with The Devil Wears Prada while talking to Page Six while attending the 18th Annual American Institute for Stuttering gala in New York City, where she was its host. The kids might be calling their mommy one of the best female villains in film history , but clearly Miranda Priestly earned the title with us all.

Hey, sometimes villains have more fun. As Blunt also shared during the interview, she and the cast had the “time of our lives” while on the set. Her sister even ended up marrying Stanley Tucci, so he is officially family. Blunt also said it was her “first big movie” that she made at a time when she didn’t understand what was a “good” box office opening weekend or anything. In terms of box office, The Devil Wears Prada definitely was a huge hit considering it made $326 million worldwide against a reported $41 million production budget.

A sequel for The Devil Wears Prada is actually in the works from the movie’s original screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna. The news was announced in July, and the writer is behind movies like 27 Dresses, Morning Glory and We Bought A Zoo. Right now, we have no idea whether the original cast will return, but perhaps after Blunt’s recent viewing with her kids, it’s on the mind somehow.