'Maybe I'm Being Punk'd.' After John Krasinksi Was Named Sexiest Man Alive The Internet Has All The Memes

White smoke has been spotted billowing from the People Magazine offices. That’s right, a new Sexiest Man Alive has been chosen. Actor, director, and Mr. Emily Blunt has been selected through what I’m sure was a rigorous process of equations and people yelling at each other. Two things are certain when a new Sexiest Man Alive is picked. His friends will make fun of him, and people will have strong opinions.

Being named Sexiest Man Alive has become a surprisingly big deal over the years, so people were waiting to see who would get the title this year. A lot of people seem legitimately surprised by this year's pick, and that includes Krasinski himself.

How John Krasinski Reacted To Being Named Sexiest Man Alive

Being told that you are not simply sexy, but sexier than everybody else has to be a strange thing. Speaking with People John Krasinski is clearly a little surprised to receive the honor that has gone to the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, and most recently Patrick Dempsey. Krasinski wonders if maybe the whole thing is a joke, saying…

Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I’m being punk’d. And after that, yeah, it was just a full sureality. That’s not how I wake up usually thinking is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive? And yet, it was the day.

It’ not a joke. John Krasinski is officially, for the next 12 months, the Sexiest Man Alive. However, that doesn’t mean the internet isn’t making plenty of jokes over the situation.

How The Internet Has Responded To John Krasinski’s New Title

John Krasinski has certainly come a long way since his days as the loveable goof Jim as part of The Office cast, and yet, that’s where many of the response memes have come from. Because let’s face it, we know exactly how Jim’s co-workers would respond to this…

Congrats John Krasinski for being Sexiest Man Alive lol pic.twitter.com/tSXs7GQNAVNovember 13, 2024

Of course, while John Krasinski is the Sexiest Man Alive, there are plenty of other very sexy celebrities in the world, and there will always be those who think somebody else should have been chosen. Pedro Pascal’s daddy status is well known on the internet, and so it’s not that surprising that some think the title should be his.

You don’t deserve Pedro Pascal pic.twitter.com/736a7l3wEKNovember 13, 2024

Another top candidate that got “robbed” is Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters star Glen Powell. There’s no question the guy is so good looking he looks like he was built in a lab. Considering the career Powell's had the last couple of years, being named Sexiest Man Alive seems inevitable.

The answer to People’s Sexiest Man Alive is Glen Powell…and even if it’s not, it’s still Glen Powell. pic.twitter.com/YZqYVopjxANovember 12, 2024

John Krasinski is perhaps a bit of a surprising choice. In recent years people haven’t even had as much opportunity to gauge his sexiness as he’s been spending a lot of time behind the camera. Maybe that’s why many people seem to feel that somebody else should have been named.

Dear @people magazine, are you outta your freaking minds? John Krasinski over Glen Powell, Pedro Pascal, Hugh Jackman, Sebastian Stan, Ryan Gosling and THE LIST GOES ON! pic.twitter.com/aRxmOwuQTINovember 13, 2024

But that’s not to say that there aren’t people who support the new Sexiest Man Alive. Some of the memes have come to Krasinski’s defense to point out that, yes, the guy is totally sexy, and anybody who doesn’t think so clearly isn’t paying attention.

john krasinski is legitimately sexy. People ate that one thing pic.twitter.com/76SmENillWNovember 13, 2024

If nothing else, the memes in defense of John Krasinski are getting as much, if not more, engagement online than the ones saying it should have been somebody else, so there are lots of people welcoming the new Sexiest Man Alive.

Idk about everyone else but i am very much pleased with John Krasinski as Sexiest Man Alive 2024 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/XOVzRLPXsjNovember 13, 2024

I’m not exactly sure what the duties and responsibilities of the Sexiest Man Alive are, but I’m sure John Krasinski will execute them with honor. Congratulations to him, and to everybody else, maybe next year.