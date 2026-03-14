Street Fighter’s Cody Rhodes Explained Why He And Roman Reigns Were Not Allowed To ‘Cross Paths’ On Set

When the new Street Fighter movie arrives to the 2026 movies schedule this fall, those seated for it will see WWE stars bringing characters from the popular video game franchise. Cody Rhodes is starring as Guile, while Roman Reigns is playing Akuma. However, don’t expect to see these two get much screen time together, if at all, because Rhodes revealed the lengths that were taken to make sure he and Reigns didn’t “cross paths” on the Street Fighter set.

Rhodes spent some time talking about the upcoming video game adaptation while appearing on Insight with Chris Van Vilet. After the three-time WWE Champion said he had “so much fun” working on Street Fighter, saying it was like Green Day’s “Time of Your Life” was playing in his head, the podcast host asked if he has any scenes with Roman Regins, and Rhodes responded:

We had one day on set, and the way the set was, and he could probably reiterate this, I think they thought we were going to fight or have issues for real because they were very cognizant on the radios of us of’… Stepping out with Guile, Akuma will be coming on.’ They were very cognizant that we would not cross paths. And we did, because I had to tell him the direction of one of the trailers, and that was our only moment, and it was very awkward.

Although Cody Rhodes didn’t elaborate on why it was assumed there would be bad blood between him and Roman Reigns, the two have had quite the storied past together on the WWE. Rhodes beat Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in 2024’s WrestleMania 40 thanks to the help of fellow heavy hitters John Cena, Seth Rollins, The Undertaker and Jey Uso. Rhodes then said the following about what it’s like between him and Reigns these days:

Article continues below

That's a crazy relationship. I have nothing but admiration for what [Reigns’] done and accomplished, but I don't know what it is. I don't even like talking about it because I don't know what it is. It's just a very strange relationship. I can tell you from what I saw of his fight, if he has a fight, I can tell you what I saw was really special. And I think fans of Street Fighter… [director] Kitao Sakurai has put something really special together.

Cody Rhodes went on to say that those who grew up being fans of the Street Fighter games (which includes himself, and he also unironically likes the 1994 Street Fighter movie) will be “very pleased with the fan service the movie does and how it honors the characters.” Alas, if you were looking forward to seeing Guile throw down with Akuma in this latest film adaptation, you’ll have to leave that to the imagination. No worries, they’ll be plenty of other opponents to clash with these two.

Rhodes and Reigns’ castmates include Noah Centineo as Ken, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Lang as Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, and Jason Momoa as Blanka, among many others. Street Fighter punches its way into theaters on October 16. It’s not the only fighting game franchise that will get time in theaters this year, as Mortal Kombat II will precede it on May 8.