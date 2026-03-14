Street Fighter’s Cody Rhodes Explained Why He And Roman Reigns Were Not Allowed To ‘Cross Paths’ On Set
This was taken very seriously.
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When the new Street Fighter movie arrives to the 2026 movies schedule this fall, those seated for it will see WWE stars bringing characters from the popular video game franchise. Cody Rhodes is starring as Guile, while Roman Reigns is playing Akuma. However, don’t expect to see these two get much screen time together, if at all, because Rhodes revealed the lengths that were taken to make sure he and Reigns didn’t “cross paths” on the Street Fighter set.
Rhodes spent some time talking about the upcoming video game adaptation while appearing on Insight with Chris Van Vilet. After the three-time WWE Champion said he had “so much fun” working on Street Fighter, saying it was like Green Day’s “Time of Your Life” was playing in his head, the podcast host asked if he has any scenes with Roman Regins, and Rhodes responded:
Although Cody Rhodes didn’t elaborate on why it was assumed there would be bad blood between him and Roman Reigns, the two have had quite the storied past together on the WWE. Rhodes beat Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in 2024’s WrestleMania 40 thanks to the help of fellow heavy hitters John Cena, Seth Rollins, The Undertaker and Jey Uso. Rhodes then said the following about what it’s like between him and Reigns these days:Article continues below
Cody Rhodes went on to say that those who grew up being fans of the Street Fighter games (which includes himself, and he also unironically likes the 1994 Street Fighter movie) will be “very pleased with the fan service the movie does and how it honors the characters.” Alas, if you were looking forward to seeing Guile throw down with Akuma in this latest film adaptation, you’ll have to leave that to the imagination. No worries, they’ll be plenty of other opponents to clash with these two.
Rhodes and Reigns’ castmates include Noah Centineo as Ken, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Lang as Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, and Jason Momoa as Blanka, among many others. Street Fighter punches its way into theaters on October 16. It’s not the only fighting game franchise that will get time in theaters this year, as Mortal Kombat II will precede it on May 8.
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Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
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