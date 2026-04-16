Street Fighter's Trailer Is Epic, But 3 Game References Make Me Giddier Than The Rest

The latest trailer for Street Fighter is here, and this may be premature to say, but it looks like it could be one of the best video game adaptations of 2026. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is going to be a behemoth to topple in terms of easter eggs and entertainment, but I'm already locked in after seeing a few references in this Street Fighter footage that have me absolutely beaming.

Decades after the panned 1994 movie, Street Fighter is back and paying homage to the '90s. The footage is packed with not just songs and references to the era, but stuff from earlier games in the franchise that are just so silly I never imagined they'd make the cut in the big screen adaptation. Here's what stood out.

Ken Destroying The Car

If there's one thing I remember the most about playing Street Fighter II growing up, it was the bonus stage where you'd get to destroy a car. It's so random compared to the fighting that happens in between, so I'm glad the movie found a way to pay homage to it in the best way possible.

Based on Chun-Li's dialogue, it sounds like Ken broke apart a car as part of some paid publicity stunt, which makes way more sense than why it ever happened in the games.

The Classic Announcer's Voice Being Spiked Into The Trailer

The music helps, but nothing gives me that feeling of being back in the '90s more than hearing Street Fighter II's announcer say "Fight", "Perfect", and "You Win" in that grainy 16-bit audio. Granted, I'm not sure if this voice will be featured in the actual Street Fighter movie, or if it's just spliced into the audio of the trailer, but I love its inclusion all the same.

The Special Moves Look Incredible

Street Fighter is an action movie, but I did have questions about whether there were plans to make the fight scenes more grounded or over-the-top, like they are in the game. This trailer delivered that answer in spades as we see scenes of Ken sending someone several feet into the air with a "Shoryuken" and Zangief getting ready to slam someone into the ground with his "Spinning Piledriver."

I also have to give a shoutout to how awesome Ryu's "Hadouken" looked, as one of the most iconic fighting game moves in video game history. This latest look hasn't answered every question I have about this upcoming movie, but I feel like I know a good deal more.

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More On Street Fighter I've Actually Seen Tons Of Negativity Online About The Latest Street Fighter Movie, And I've Just Come To Set The Record Straight

The latest Street Fighter movie revolves around longtime rivals Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) and Ryu (Andrew Koji), who are recruited by Chun-Li (Callina Liang) to participate in the World Warrior Tournament. The trailer shows glimpses of this all-star cast, which includes everyone from WWE superstars like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns to Grammy-winning rap artist 50 Cent. Oh yeah, I can't forget actor Eric Andre, who's screaming throughout only elevates the chaos in this awesome trailer.

Street Fighter arrives in theaters on October 16th, and may just be at the top of my list of movies I'm most excited for on the 2026 movie schedule. I'm excited to see if this film lives up to the hype of that insane trailer, and I may need to up my heart medication if the whole movie is that wild.