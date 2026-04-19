‘50 (Cent) Punched Me In The Face.’ Noah Centineo Makes It Sound Like Shenanigans On The Street Fighter Set

When I first heard we were getting another big-screen adaptation of Street Fighter, I wasn’t really looking forward to it. But, after seeing the epic first full trailer, I’m totally hyped. The upcoming video game adaptation has become one of my most anticipated 2026 movie schedule releases because it looks like it’s going to be a blast. Recently, Noah Centineo and 50 Cent shared some behind-the-scenes stories, including a funny moment where the Ken actor says Fiddy “punched (him) in the face.” It sounds like there were just as many shenanigans happening on set as there will be in the movie.

In a video shared on Entertainment Tonight’s official Instagram account, we get to see the infectious off-screen chemistry between three of the main cast, Challina Liang, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and Noah Centineo. As the interview begins, Centineo describes how he and the rapper-turned-actor had a bit of a mishap on set, jokingly saying:

50 (Cent) punched me in the face…

Although everyone was laughing, the "In Da Club" performer quickly clarified the situation. Jackson added:

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That was an accident, bro. Stop telling people that. [laughing] … He just ran right into it.

Not wanting to leave the long-time "Candy Shop" musician hanging out to dry, Centineo elaborated on the situation, reassuring everyone that it was an accident and his own fault. The All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor clarified:

Yeah, I did. He was supposed to punch, I’m supposed to move out the way, and I didn’t. I froze.

According to 50 Cent, he was initially concerned about his future job prospects after he punched the film's star. Centineo plays the lead fighter, Ken Masters, in the upcoming action film. Fiddy humorously remarked:

I went through this thing where I was like, ‘Oh shoot.’ Cuz, I’m thinking, like, ‘You punch a superstar in the face, you ain't getting the next job.’

Honestly, the punch in the face is pretty par for the course, given that the Grammy-winning rapper 50 Cent is portraying Balrog, a disgraced boxer turned M. Bison’s lackey. Balrog is a character introduced in the iconic video game Street Fighter II in 1991, and it's clearly where the new movie is mostly drawing from for its character roster and lore. Interestingly, in the latest trailer, we see Balrog delivering a slow-motion punch to Centineo’s Ken. Is this the scene where that incident occurred? I have to imagine.

The new Street Fighter movie centers on the intense rivalry between Ken Masters, portrayed by Noah Centineo , and Ryu, played by Andrew Koji. They are drawn into the World Warrior Tournament by Chun-Li, depicted by Callina Liang, while also confronting a hidden conspiracy, likely orchestrated by M. Bison. The trailer offers a glimpse of the star-studded cast, including WWE superstars like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Additionally, Jason Momoa portrays Blanka , and David Dastmalchian is perfectly cast as the formidable villain, M. Bison.

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It’s pretty clear, mishaps aside, the cast of Street Fighter were having a blast of a time behind the scenes, and that energy seems to be perfectly translated to the screen, at least if the trailer is to be believed. I may not have been excited on first hearing about this flick, however, call me surprised because I’m looking forward to seeing this motley crew of fighters go head to head when the movie hits theaters on October 16, 2026.