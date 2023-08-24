Dune 2 Has Officially Been Delayed As Actors Strike Continues, Two Other Warner Bros. Movies Also Pushed Back

Sorry to those of you who look through the 2023 movies calendar and plan out your theatrical visits far ahead of time, but there’s been a major shakeup. Back in July, there was speculation that Dune 2, or Dune: Part Two, if you prefer, would be delayed as a result of the actors strike. Well, that has indeed happen, as the Denis Villenueve-helmed sequel has now carved out a new spot on the 2024 movies calendar, which has resulted in two other movies from Warner Bros. Pictures being pushed back.

Rather than opening in theaters on November, 3, Dune 2 now won’t arrive until March 15, 2024. This release slot previously belonged to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, another Warner Bros./Legendary collaboration which has now been pushed back to April 12 of the same year. In response to that move, the April 12 slot’s previous occupant, the animated movie Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, will now come out on December 13, 2024 instead. What a domino effect!

More to come…