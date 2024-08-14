The Studio Tried To Change Seven's Infamous Ending. The Big Contract Note Brad Pitt Wrote In To Avoid That
What's in the box? Apparently, a different ending.
Seven, directed by David Fincher, is one of the best movies of the 1990s. A big part of the reason for that is Seven's iconic ending. It’s dark and twisted, just like the rest of the movie. But apparently the film's finale could have been significantly different and might have ended up that way had it not been for Brad Pitt getting certain details about the script in his contract.
Friends and frequent collaborators Brad Pitt and George Clooney spoke to GQ recently and Pitt talked about the process of becoming a lead in movies, and how he started to take ownership of his projects. He reveals that after a previous bad experience, he made a point in Seven to make sure nobody changed parts of the film he thought were important to the story, by actually making Gwyneth Paltrow's head-in-the-box part of his contract. Pitt explained…
Brad Pitt doesn’t mention “the movie before” which caused him to think this way, by name, but we know that movie was Legends of the Fall. It was Pitt’s project immediately before Seven, and the film’s director Edward Zwick, published a book earlier this year in which he revealed he and Pitt constantly battled on the set of Legends. He specifically mentions a clash over scenes that he cut from the film that Pitt was not in favor of removing. Zwick now agrees that Pitt was right.
Seven’s ending is quite dark, and while that fits the film as a whole, it’s certainly not in line with your average Hollywood movie. George Clooney then asked Pitt if there were attempts to change the box scene, Pitt said that’s not the only thing they tried to change, but could not because of his contract. He continued…
Seven is one of many movies that almost had very different endings. It’s difficult to imagine a version of Seven where John Doe kills a dog or one where Pitt’s character stops before becoming “wrath.” The ending of a movie is always what we’re thinking about when we leave it, and no matter how good the rest of Seven was, if the ending had faltered, the movie probably wouldn’t be remembered so well today. So thank you Brad Pitt, I guess.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.