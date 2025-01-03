Now That Jason Momoa Is Confirmed To Be Playing Lobo, There’s One Cool Moment I’m Hoping To See From Him In Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow

Jason Momoa’s time as Aquaman came to an end in late 2023, but he’s far from finished working in the DC Comics media space. Earlier this week, it was finally confirmed that the actor will be playing Lobo, something that had been rumored for several years. Momoa’s Lobo will debut in 2026’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the second theatrical installment in the DC Universe franchise. Now that this role transition is finally official, there’s a specific cool moment I’d like to see from Lobo in the upcoming DC movie: him regenerating after his whole body is destroyed.

There are many reasons why Lobo’s popularity has endured over the decades (not counting when that skinnier version of the character was active in the New 52 era), from his distinctive appearance and gruff personality, to how powerful he is. In the latter category, one of Lobo’s most notable special abilities is his immortality. While he can occasionally be subdued or neutralized, the Czarnian bounty hunter cannot die. One of the reasons for this is even when he is injured, he’ll regenerate. It doesn’t matter how little of him is left, with the most famous example being how Lobo’s body reformed from just a pool of his blood. As long as there’s even a cell left from Lobo, he’ll be back in action eventually.

Now, since Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will undoubtedly be rated PG-13, I doubt that we’ll be able to go super gory with showing Lobo’s regeneration at work, akin to the kind of injuries that Deadpool and Wolverine continually healed from in their MCU team-up movie last year. In other words, don’t go expecting to see Lobo rise from a pool of blood. But that doesn’t mean I want to see him nerfed just to give Supergirl an easy win. There will be plenty of opportunities for Milly Alcock’s version of Kara Zor-El to look good in her solo movie, but when it comes to Lobo, this needs to be an adversary that she may be able delay or trap, but can never permanently defeat.

As a replacement for the pool of blood visual, what if instead we got a scene where Jason Momoa’s Lobo was incinerated and he reformed from the pile of ash left behind? My first thought was to just have Kara destroy him with her heat vision, but if she’s like Superman, then she likely also has a no-kill rule. But maybe one of her allies in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow doesn’t have such qualms and manages to blow up the foul-mouthed adversary with their own methods. In any case, imagine how badass it would be to see Lobo literally rise from the ashes like a phoenix… a foul-mouthed, alcoholic, Spacehog-riding phoenix.

This DC movie will be the first time many people around the world will see Lobo, so there’s a lot riding on Jason Momoa’s depiction of the character to impress. I don’t think the Game of Thrones alum will disappoint on the performance side of things, but Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow needs to ensure that Lobo is presented as a powerhouse who can’t be killed. So whether it’s through incineration or some other means, let’s see Lobo’s entire body destroyed, then come back together. If Kara Zor-El is going to get this guy off her back, she’ll need to use her brains rather than brawn.

The Ana Nogueira-written and Craig Gillespie-directed Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow flies into theaters on June 26, 2026, but hopefully we’ll get our first look at Jason Momoa as Lobo sometime this year. If you’d like to see the first live-action depiction of Lobo, check out the short-lived TV series Krypton for free on Tubi.