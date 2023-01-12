I Watched All Of The Indiana Jones Movies For The First Time Ever, And I Have Thoughts

I have a confession to make: I had never seen all of the Indiana Jones movies .

I know, I know, how can I even consider myself a journalist that talks about film and television if I’ve never even seen some of the most iconic adventure movies of all time? But truth be told, they were just never a priority in my house. While my mother or father would put them on whenever they popped up on television, in my eyes, they were always too long to sit through with all the commercials, so I never kept watching.

But now, as an adult, I decided to step into the world of Harrison Ford’s Indy and see just what all the hype was about. If I could find the love that I have for a series like Harry Potter and become obsessed with it, I could try and see what others found so appealing about Indiana Jones – and boy, do I have thoughts. Let’s get into it, starting with Raiders of the Lost Ark.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Indiana Really Was At His Most Badass In Raiders Of The Lost Ark

I mean, there’s a reason why Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark ended up scoring an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. I didn’t understand it when I first learned that fact, considering adventure films are hardly ever nominated, but after watching it the whole way through, I got it.

The difference between this movie and several other adventure films that I’ve seen in the past is that Raiders really is timeless. I get why my parents always played it on TV – because no matter how many times you watch it, you’re always going to find something to love about it.

And, obviously, Indiana Jones really is at his most badass in the movie. I mean, think about some of those iconic scenes – like when someone wants to get into a sword fight but Indy just takes out his gun and shoots him instead. Or, the boulder chase, which has been parodied in every freaking thing known to man. He’s just great. This movie slaps hard.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Short Round Is Hands Down My Favorite Side Character

Indiana Jones has had a lot of partners in adventure throughout the franchise, but I have to say, I really like Short Round from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. And I don’t think I’m the only one.

There’s a reason why when Harrison Ford and the actor who portrayed Short Round, Ke Huy Quan, reunited in 2022 , the internet basically imploded. These two are so dang fun together. Short Round is able to add on that little bit of light in the darkness and he’s so funny. Usually, I’m not a big fan of kid side-kicks, but he was a fun one.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

But To Be Honest, I Don’t Really Like The Change In Tone In Temple Of Doom

Even if Short Round is my favorite, I have to say that Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is my second least favorite. Specifically that it didn’t feel real anymore.

I think a big reason that I liked Raiders was that it felt grounded in reality. While the ending featured some spiritual stuff (since they were looking for the lost Ark of the Covenant), the movie itself still felt like a regular adventure movie with an archaeologist being badass. The second movie…felt more like a violent, dark fantasy.

Let me just say that I love dark fantasies . I’m a huge fantasy nerd. But I don’t think of Indiana Jones and think of fantasy. The jump in tone to something darker and more magic-like in Temple of Doom is one that doesn’t sit right with me – and I’m glad they changed it in the next film.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Sean Connery As Indy’s Father Was Just Perfect Casting

Ugh, Sean Connery. Out of all the classic actors that my mother grew up watching, Connery was the one that I liked the most, and he was absolutely perfect as Indy's father, Henry Jones. I could not imagine a better person suited for the role.

It’s not even that Connery matches in the looks department. It’s that he really feels like Indy’s father. Their relationship throughout the film is a core aspect and it carries the whole thing, and makes you want to keep rooting for them. I’m a sucker for estranged parent storylines, because I think they lead into really complex and cool character development, and they did a great job with this one.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Last Crusade Is A Big Step-Up From The Previous Movie

The Last Crusade was the Indiana Jones movie that I didn’t know about. This is one I feel that no one ever talks about as much, at least in my family. And I don’t get why, because this movie is awesome.

While I don’t think it reaches the highs that Raiders does, I think that Crusade is a great step-up from the previous film and really shows how filmmakers can adapt to what fans want. Honestly, Spielberg made it even better than I could've imagined. The action was great, the acting well-done — just an all-around great Indiana Jones movie.

But then 2008 had to come along.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Yup, Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull Is Still Just As Boring

Yeah, remember when I said I liked that estranged father plotline? Only when it works.

Fun fact – Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was the only Indy movie I had seen up until this point. So you can probably understand why I had a bad taste in my mouth for the whole franchise because, wow, this movie is just as boring as I remember.

I recall being a ten-year-old and my dad taking me to the theater with my brother and mom, all huge fans of the franchise, and I distinctly remember that was the only time I think I ever saw my dad disappointed in a movie. And he never gets disappointed. This was also one of the only movies I fell asleep during in the theater.

Crystal Skull is just a boring, messy, illogical plotline that really shouldn’t have happened, and that’s coming from someone who loves most of Steven Spielberg’s movies. While the cast of the movie is great, and I did enjoy seeing Indy marry Marion at the end, the rest is just…ugh.

I think this was also the first time I had seen Shia LaBeouf in a movie, and…what a movie to see him in. Because God, I hated Mutt. He was the opposite of Short Round in every way and the fact that he was Indy’s son just made it all the worse. The estranged father plotline didn’t work, and I didn’t believe their relationship at the end for one second. It was just meh.

And there were so many fallacies within the movie as well – Indiana Jones surviving a nuclear blast in a lead-lined refrigerator ? Get out of here. Some people may like it , but not me.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

That Being Said, I’m Excited For The New Film

But, even if Crystal Skull was not my favorite of the bunch, after watching the others, I am now sufficiently excited for the new movie . I remember when I first found out about it, I just shook my head. As a Star Wars fan, my first thought was, “God, let Harrison Ford rest!” because he’s done so much throughout his life.

Now, I get why people want this last movie – as a way to officially say goodbye to Indy, and for the torch to be passed on. I understand the joy that was in my father’s eyes when he saw Indy in that trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. And now, I want to see it just as much as fans.

There’s so much to look forward to with the Indiana Jones franchise, and I can at least say I’ve watched all the films. I have an irrational fear of snakes now, so thanks for that, Indy.