Lacey Chabert Just Dropped Some Fave Places To Visit (And Most Are Hallmark Locations)
Which places made the cut?
Lacey Chabert has gotten to travel to some of the most stunning places around the world thanks to Hallmark. She recently visited Paris, Spain, and Ireland to film her series Paris Is Always A Good Idea, but those aren’t the only breathtaking locales she’s been to. Now, she's opening up about her favorite places to visit overall, and most are actually Hallmark locations.
Honestly, this doesn’t surprise me. Hallmark films in so many romantic locations, and this has allowed Chabert the opportunity to travel to some amazing places. I love hearing her gush about her experiences, too, which she did with Gio Journal as she shared some of her favorite places:
The Hallmark queen status is one she credits for giving her “the opportunity to [film] in such a special location” for Paris Is Always A Good Idea, which you can stream with a Hallmark+ subscription.
However, this isn’t the only project that has allowed her to go somewhere extraordinary. Earlier this year, we saw the premiere of her movie Lost in Paradise, which was filmed in Fiji. However, this isn’t even the most jaw-dropping place she’s been to. For that title, Chabert chose:
Iceland can be seen in Chabert's 40th Hallmark movie, The Christmas Quest (2024). It served as a special and stunning location for this huge milestone. She described it as a “beautiful experience,” and if you watch the movie, you’ll see just what she means. However, the place that the actress can visit time and time again, and it never gets old, is one that’s a little sunnier:
She traveled to Hawaii to film Groundswell (2022) with Ektor Rivera, which gave us some amazing shots of the beach.
Before the year ends, though, we’ll be seeing Chabert somewhere a little more ‘magical’ as she got a chance to film in one of the most magical places on Earth. You can see the actress in Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True when it airs on November 28 as part of Countdown to Christmas. And yes, she even briefly lived at Disney World during filming.
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Lacey Chabert definitely has a lot to be thankful for as one of the top Hallmark actors. She's even gotten a chance to work with one of her close friends, Kimberly J. Brown (Haul Out The Halloween), who she shouted out in the interview as her favorite travel companion. Now that name drop made me want to see the two of them somewhere tropical.
Now, as Chabert and Hallmark continue to work together, I expect we'll see her in at least one movie next year. Maybe she'll get a chance to return to one of her favorite places and take Brown with her.
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