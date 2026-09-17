Night Shift Lovers, Noah Wyle Revealed A Detail About The Pitt Season 3 You Need To Pay Attention To
You might want to pay attention, Nightcrawlers.
Noah Wyle may have dashed my hopes for a Night Shift spinoff of The Pitt, but he’s also making a dream regarding the Nightcrawlers come true with Season 3. That’s right, the Dr. Robby actor revealed a wonderful detail about how the next season of this medical drama will begin, and it should make all of us Night Shift fans very happy.
In both the first and second seasons of The Pitt, they start and end with us seeing the Night Shift as the staff turns over. However, after the 2026 Emmys, Noah Wyle told E! News that the Night Shift is going to open up the season:
I know technically this is normal for The Pitt. However, Wyle saying this makes me think that the whole first episode, or maybe even two, could be dedicated to part of the Night Shift.
I mean, think about it: the season is 15 episodes long, which is longer than a standard shift. They have to either show us the extra hours in the morning or at night. For the first two seasons, they’ve gone into overtime, as we watched the Day Shift deal with a mass casualty in the first season and technology issues and many other things in Season 2.
Maybe, with Season 3, they’ll switch things up and fill the 15 episodes of the season by kicking things off with the final few hours of the Night Shift. Plus, ever since The Pitt’s Season 3 trailer came out, I’ve been theorizing that we could see more of the Nightcrawlers in the upcoming episodes.
Maybe, instead of finding ways to put the doctors into some of the Day Shift’s hours, we’re actually just going to kick the season off with the final moments of their workday.
As someone who has been a staunch supporter of a Night Shift spinoff, this is thrilling to think about. And even if my guess is a bit off, Wyle confirming that Season 3 will kick off with Dr. Abbot’s team makes me very, very happy and excited.
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On top of confirming the season will begin with the Night Shift, Wyle also revealed that the story will be “less” “Robby-centric” this time around. So, more characters will step into the spotlight, and maybe that will include Abbot and his crew.
All around, this update should get fans of The Pitt excited. While Season 3 will document Robby’s first day back at work after his sabbatical, it sounds like the other doctors will take a much more central position as well.
My hope is that means some of the Night Shift doctors step into the spotlight, and maybe we get to see a few true hours of their P.M. shift to kick things off in Season 3. We’ll have to wait until 2027 to see if all that comes to fruition, though. For now, you can go catch the Nightcrawlers in The Pitt by streaming the first two seasons with an HBO Max subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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