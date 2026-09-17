Night Shift Lovers, Noah Wyle Revealed A Detail About The Pitt Season 3 You Need To Pay Attention To

Noah Wyle may have dashed my hopes for a Night Shift spinoff of The Pitt, but he’s also making a dream regarding the Nightcrawlers come true with Season 3. That’s right, the Dr. Robby actor revealed a wonderful detail about how the next season of this medical drama will begin, and it should make all of us Night Shift fans very happy.

In both the first and second seasons of The Pitt, they start and end with us seeing the Night Shift as the staff turns over. However, after the 2026 Emmys , Noah Wyle told E! News that the Night Shift is going to open up the season:

Starts right off with a bang. We get a little bit of Night Shift this year to sort of open the show.

I know technically this is normal for The Pitt. However, Wyle saying this makes me think that the whole first episode, or maybe even two, could be dedicated to part of the Night Shift.

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I mean, think about it: the season is 15 episodes long, which is longer than a standard shift. They have to either show us the extra hours in the morning or at night. For the first two seasons, they’ve gone into overtime, as we watched the Day Shift deal with a mass casualty in the first season and technology issues and many other things in Season 2.

Maybe, with Season 3, they’ll switch things up and fill the 15 episodes of the season by kicking things off with the final few hours of the Night Shift. Plus, ever since The Pitt’s Season 3 trailer came out, I’ve been theorizing that we could see more of the Nightcrawlers in the upcoming episodes.

Maybe, instead of finding ways to put the doctors into some of the Day Shift’s hours, we’re actually just going to kick the season off with the final moments of their workday.

As someone who has been a staunch supporter of a Night Shift spinoff , this is thrilling to think about. And even if my guess is a bit off, Wyle confirming that Season 3 will kick off with Dr. Abbot’s team makes me very, very happy and excited.

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On top of confirming the season will begin with the Night Shift, Wyle also revealed that the story will be “less” “Robby-centric” this time around. So, more characters will step into the spotlight, and maybe that will include Abbot and his crew.

Then every one of these characters you’ve come to know and love is going to go through something rather significant this year. It’s less of a Robby-centric arc of depression and despondency, and it focuses more on everybody else and how they’re all coping. So everybody else can step up this season in a wonderful way.

All around, this update should get fans of The Pitt excited. While Season 3 will document Robby’s first day back at work after his sabbatical, it sounds like the other doctors will take a much more central position as well.