Why Benny Blanco's Crossed The Atlantic By Ship 10 Times (And Titanic Has Been Involved Every Time)

Benny Blanco never fails to impress with his romantic gestures to Selena Gomez. However, his TikTok of him sailing to the UK to visit her as she filmed Only Murders in the Building Season 6 in London was one of the sweetest, and possibly among the most time-consuming. However, he had another reason for his traveling choice., and revealed that he’s actually crossed the Atlantic by ship 10 times, and how Titanic has been involved every time.

Blanco gave some insight into his trips on the Queen Mary while chatting with Jenna Bush Hager on Today with Jenna and Sheinelle while filling in as co-host for the fourth hour of TODAY. He opened up about wanting kids and about his relationship with Gomez, as well as his new book, but it was what brought him crossing the Atlantic by ship that caught my attention. He explained that and the Titanic connection.

And the crazy part is they go like this, you’re on like your third day, and they’re like ‘everybody go down to deck 7.’ And you go down, and they say, ‘Look to the left. Put your cameras out. This is where the Titanic sank.’ And it’s just empty water. I could just go out on down three or four, and just take a picture of empty water.

According to his TikTok posts, the main reason he’s willing to travel by boat is to visit his wife. Not surprising for a dude who's gifted her a bathtub full of nacho cheese for Valentine’s Day. Even Gomez has shared adorable posts, such as sticking up for her husband after Blanco’s feet went viral. And since the couple has been apart lately working on various projects, the trip was a way for him to see her while she was completing OMITB Season 6. (Meanwhile, Blanco has been working on a book, F*ck Failure, which was just released.)

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But for the man who always has something sweet to comment on Gomez’s Instagram dumps, sailing is an easy gesture. Especially if it means he doesn’t have to fly. Although I’m not so sure about the ritual he does every time he takes a boat. Check out this conversation with Hager:

Jenna Bush Hager : So that doesn’t scare you? Empty water? But flying on an airplane is terrifying?

: So that doesn’t scare you? Empty water? But flying on an airplane is terrifying? Benny Blanco : Yeah I watch the Titanic every time I cross on it. I don’t know why. It’s crazy.

: Yeah I watch the Titanic every time I cross on it. I don’t know why. It’s crazy. Jenna Bush Hager : How many times have you done the crossing?

: How many times have you done the crossing? Benny Blanco: Probably 10.

That's not exactly what I would want to think about while crossing where a ship literally sank. It’d be like watching the pilot of Lost while taking a plane. However, I shouldn’t be surprised he'd be willing to take a boat that many times. But of course, the topic switched to how the couple will be spending their first anniversary, having married in September of last year. Sadly, Blanco didn’t reveal too much about what plans they have.

The only thing music producer revealed was that they kept six slices of their wedding cake, which was famously half eaten by Martin Short, and that they plan to at least take a bite to celebrate. Additionally, he said after traveling so much, they’d rather chill at home and maybe watch their wedding speeches than go out.

But I’m sure when they do celebrate we’ll see something romantic posted, and it’ll be a gesture that will have everyone gushing. And hopefully, it won’t involve crossing the Atlantic for an 11th time. Though it ju-u-u-ust might involve watching The Titanic.