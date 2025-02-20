‘I Manifested What I Didn’t Want.’ The Sweet Way Halle Berry Responded After A Fan Applauded Her Take On Finding A New Partner

Halle Berry is pretty good about sharing the lessons she’s learned from various ups and downs in her personal life. And it seems her fans really appreciate he willingness to be so candid. While she’s not slated to appear on the 2025 movie schedule at the moment, the blockbuster star is till opening up about different facets of her life. One such topic is the fact that she's had a long-term partner, and she apparently responded in a lovely way after a fan commended her on that.

Ms. Berry recently appeared on Today with Jenna and Friends, and she got candid about dating history, specifically how it ultimately led to her current romance with Van Hunt. Here’s how the John Wick movie star described that very personal path:

In her own words, the X-Men movie alum was manifesting the wrong type of person, which led to an extensive thought process that allowed her to determine who the right type for her would be. Judging solely by Halle Berry’s recent yuletide social media updates, it would appear that she’s in a very good place when it comes to her quest for a stronger connection in life; which in this case, does relate to the field of romance.

Recognizing the work that she had put in, and the potential messaging that has been seen in the media from time to time, a fan reached out to back up Ms. Berry’s mindset. And, as promised, it led to the Academy Award winner echoing that joy, creating the following response:

barbiedoll30_: “This is what happens when you do not settle and have high standards. I love this so much. People say “ oh she can’t keep a man” no she can’t and won’t keep the wrong man around. 😍😍😍”

The door of appreciation opens both ways when it comes to Halle Berry and her online interactions. After Jamie Foxx announced his Netflix special What Had Happened Was…, she shared her love for the Back in Action star and fellow booster of the mega streamer. Similar to that outpouring of support, the Die Another Day icon shared some love for Angelina Jolie’s Maria, complimenting how her “friend completely transforms” in that biopic.

But, as we’ve seen with stories such as Nicholas Hoult’s “starstruck” meeting with Halle Berry, that sort of support is easy to give when people are still fighting in your corner. That lesson doesn’t only apply to fellow celebrities, as Berry isn’t afraid to encourage her followers to take her example to heart.

Clearly, there are enough good feelings to go around, and this won’t be the last time we’ll see her iconic personality shine for all to see. As the thriller Crime 101 and other projects are in her future, there will be plenty of opportunities for Ms. Berry to teach us all even more lessons about loving ourselves, in the hopes of strengthening our relationships with others.