Halle Berry Showed Off Her Christmas With Van Hunt, And She Couldn't 'Decide Whether To Be Naughty Or Nice'

The year of 2024 movies gave Halle Berry two pretty huge projects to claim on her resume. Between the horror flick Never Let Go and the action-comedy The Union, she made quite an impact on the world of popular entertainment. So seeing Ms. Berry relaxing boyfriend Van Hunt couldn’t feel more earned, especially with the X-Men movies alum debating whether she should be naughty or nice in her social media reflections.

Ever the active Instagram user, Halle Berry has shown off some more fashionable looks that fit the holly jolly mood we’ve seen people feeling in the past couple of weeks. And as you’ll see in the post shared below, a very popular holiday icon makes an appearance in the Bruised star/director’s wardrobe:

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) A photo posted by on

I hope for Berry’s sake she doesn’t think to ask The Grinch for his advice on the whole “naughty v. nice” thing. That green menace is admittedly kind of biased when it comes to the matter. However, in reality it’s lovely to see Halle Berry rocking both a chic swimsuit and an oversized shirt bearing Dr. Seuss’ very creation, showing us what we should expect from either side of that moral coin.

Upon further inspection, I'm starting to think that Grinch t-shirt is the “nice” side. Which definitely makes this decision harder from the viewpoint of an independent observer. However, what isn't difficult is admiring how lovely it is seeing Van Hunt looking equally joyous in these photos from their 2024 holiday celebration.

Similar to Halle Berry’s sweet 2023 post that showed off a gorgeous see-through red dress, the couple’s vibes are immaculately matched. And as any fan following Ms. Berry and her social media exploits would know, her good natured tidings haven’t been limited to merely the December holiday season.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

2024 saw Halle Berry sending love to Jamie Foxx after his Netflix special debuted earlier this month, as well as the Die Another Day star sharing her excitement for Halle Bailey’s Bond-inspired Halloween 2024 costume . If anything, this latest round of snaps is upholding the generally gracious and sweet nature that the Academy Award winner has always been known for.

Even with knowing that Ms. Berry will be seen in the upcoming 2025 movie Crime 101, we’re still not sure when to expect that performance to debut. What we can say is that if what we’ve seen in 2024 continues, Halle Berry is set to have another year as wonderful as the one we’re currently closing out, if not better.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors