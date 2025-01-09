Even X-Men Stars Love Meeting Other X-Men Heroes, As Nicholas Hoult's Story About Halle Berry Proves

As somebody who covers the entertainment world, I’m lucky in that I sometimes get to meet some pretty big celebrities. While it’s happened a not insignificant number of times, it never gets old and I’m always a little starstruck when I meet somebody whose work I particularly appreciate. It turns out that even when you are a famous celebrity, meeting famous celebrities can still wow you, as Nicholas Hoult can attest from meeting fellow X-Men star Halle Berry.

Both Halle Berry and Nicholas Hoult were part of Fox’s X-Men franchise, though they were from two different generations. Berry played Storm in the original trilogy, while Hoult appeared as Beast in the prequel series that started with X-Men: First Class. Both actors did appear in X-Men: Days of Future Past however, and while they were never on set together, Hoult tells W Magazine that he met the actress, who he called his “celebrity crush” during the press for the film. She left him starstruck, as he explained…

Halle Berry. I got to meet her briefly when we were doing X-Men: Days of Future Past. We didn't really have any scenes together, but during press we did a couple of group interviews, and I said hello and then I was starstruck.

Honestly, I’m not sure anybody could blame Nicholas Hoult. Halle Berry is one of those stars that I think would stun most of us who don’t know her, even if she wasn’t already your celebrity crush growing up. Just being in the same movie with her had to be pretty impressive, even before he had a chance to meet her.

Of course, Nicholas Hoult is a movie star in his own right, and one has to believe others would be just as impressed with meeting him. The actor related another experience when he met Sharon Stone, who might not have been starstruck by him. Still, she was very happy to have met him, as she told him she thought he was great, a compliment that Hoult said made his night. He said…

I got starstruck at the Governors Awards. As I was walking in, Sharon Stone was there. Before she turned to walk away, she goes, ‘You’re incredible.’ And I was like, what?! I thought she meant someone else. But then she said, ‘You’re so good.’ I had just arrived, but I said, “I’m going to go home now—my night has been made.

Anybody who doesn’t know how incredibly Nicholas Hoult is will likely find out very soon. A lot of people will likely see him in the Superman cast as Lex Luthor. If I get to interview him when the time comes, you can be sure I’ll be at least a little starstruck.

Perhaps Nicholas Hoult and Halle Berry will work together again in an upcoming Marvel movie. The future of the X-Men in the MCU is still unclear, so it's possible they could both still reprise their roles at some point. One assumes Hoult wouldn't mind meeting Halle Berry again.