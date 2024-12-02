Halle Berry And Jamie Foxx Had A Sweet Exchange After He Announced New Netflix Special ‘What Had Happened Was’

Jamie Foxx has, for the most part, been largely absent from the spotlight since suffering a mysterious health scare back in April 2023, though he did return to host Beat Shazam after having Nick Cannon as replacement . Fans are waiting for his feature film return Back in Action to hit the Netflix’s 2025 premiere schedule , but first we’ll see the comedy star strutting his stuff on stage for the streaming stand-up special What Had Happened Was.

Foxx shared a teaser for the upcoming special on Instagram, which doesn’t feature any footage or joke-telling, and doesn’t even fully showcase the comedian himself on the stage. But that didn’t stop friends, fans and followers from chiming in with lots of loving support, with Oscar winner Halle Berry as a stand-out amongst the comments. Check out her message and his reply in the sweet exchange below:

Halle Berry: ♥️ U J....always will!

Jamie Foxx: @halleberry love u back real tears

As awesome as it will be to see Jamie Foxx sharing the screen Cameron Diaz in her return to acting following a lengthy retirement phase, how great would it be to see him and Halle Berry on screen together? She led the twisty 2024 horror Never Let Go after co-starring with Mark Wahlberg in the Netflix action comedy The Union , and has upcoming projects with Angelina Jolie and Chris Hemsworth on the way.

But maybe there will be time for a team-up before much longer. Not that Foxx is lacking in upcoming projects himself, but I’m staying optimistic for the sake of on-screen duo chemistry.

Other Celebrities Also Shared The Love For Jamie Foxx's New Special

Halle Berry is obviously worthy of singling out here, but she’s far from the only familiar face to have spoken out in support of What Had Happened Was. Below is as assortment of other actors, rappers, and celebrities who popped up in the comment section with positive words and/or emojis.

Kel Mitchell: Looking forward to it! Can’t wait!

Cedric The Entertainer: 🐐 @iamjamiefoxx is one of one🔥🔥🔥🔥

Oscar De La Hoya: I’m always in your corner, always 🔥

Darren Carter: God Bless you Jamie!!! 🤜🤛

J Young MDK: The BIG 🐐 🔥🔥🔥🔥 let’s goooo

Page Kennedy: Can not wait

Melba Moore: @iamjamiefoxx. You are loved ❤️ Congratulations🙌

Mario Lopez: 🔥🔥🔥

Gotta love all the good-natured vibes that have surrounded Jamie Foxx during the long stretch since he initially had to step back from the spotlight due to his health scare. It's a topic he's set to speak on at length in the new special, and we can't wait to see the hilarity play out.

Check out the preview below via Foxx's IG post.

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) A photo posted by on