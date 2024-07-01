Sydney Sweeney's Dealt With Scrutiny Over Her Body In Hollywood. Megan Fox Knows Exactly What That's Like

Sydney Sweeney has captivated audiences with her performances, particularly in the HBO hit series Euphoria and White Lotus. But with fame comes an often intrusive and critical spotlight, particularly regarding her physical appearance. It's a situation Megan Fox knows all too well, as she recently discussed in an interview, offering insight and potential advice for Sweeney as she navigates the harsh realities of Hollywood's scrutiny.

Megan Fox burst onto the Hollywood scene with films like Transformers, which, while not being the best Transformers movies , made the young star the epicenter of media attention due to her looks. The intense focus on her body and sex appeal often overshadowed her talent and contributions as an actress. In an E! News interview , the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star reflected on her experiences and parallels with the young Madame Web star’s current situation. When asked if she had any advice for her Night Teeth co-star, Megan admitted:

I haven’t given her advice about that. She hasn’t sought advice from me. I would gladly give it, but I don’t know if I have any good advice to give. I’m not like my answer is like, I’ve survived it barely. So, just you gotta, I don’t know, you gotta find God in some form to make it through.

The Jonah Hex actress’s candidness highlights the struggle many actresses face in maintaining their mental health and self-worth in an industry that often places disproportionate value on their physical appearance.

Both Sweeney and Fox have been cast in roles emphasizing their physicality, contributing to a media narrative that can be limiting and objectifying. Even Sweeney's SNL hosting gig required her to dress as a Hooters girl, which audiences lost their marbles over . Fox's early film roles share a common thread: both actresses were often highlighted for their looks rather than their talent.

This type of coverage not only affects public perception but also influences the kinds of roles they are offered. It can create a feedback loop where their image becomes a defining characteristic, often overshadowing their professional achievements and skills. This cycle can be particularly challenging for actresses trying to break out of typecast roles and demonstrate their range and depth as performers.

The Jennifer’s Body star endured a tumultuous period in her career. When she started speaking out about her experiences and career choices, it often had negative consequences. Notably, her departure from the Transformers franchise stemmed from comments she made about director Michael Bay, comparing him to tyrannical figures like Napoleon and Hitler. Though her remarks were controversial, they highlighted her attempt to stand up for herself in a challenging work environment. The fallout was immediate: Fox was swiftly replaced by model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, now engaged to Jason Statham , and her character was written out of the series.

However, Sydney is taking on more challenging and varied parts in different genres. From leading the horror flick Immaculate to starring in the blockbuster romantic comedy film Anyone But You to most recently signing on to get into fighting shape for a boxing biopic , it would seem the actress is pushing past the limiting “sex symbol” moniker so many are anxious to cast on her.

Fox and Sweeney's experiences underscore the need for a broader conversation about how actresses are portrayed and valued in Hollywood. The industry must recognize and respect actresses' multifaceted talents beyond their physical appearances.