Sydney Sweeney Is Famously Private About Her Fiancé, But She Just Set The Record Straight About Rumors Regarding Their Finances

In the past few years, Sydney Sweeney has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood after starring in Euphoria and The White Lotus. Even though the actress just starred in a ton of 2024 movies and has a host of brand deals (with one recent one having her sell products from a bathtub ), she feels like she needs to make something clear about her fiancé Jonathan Davino.

No, her fiancé Jonathan Davino does not pay for everything because he’s 13 years older than her. Here’s what the actress said:

I would love to set the record straight. You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man. We’re teammates. We’re in it together. And we want to see each other succeed.

Sweeney spoke to the rumors to Glamour for the magazine’s “Women Of The Year’ issue. Since Davino is a businessman whose name is attached to the 27-year-old’s production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, there was perhaps some assumption that he was providing some financial support to her career.

Sydney Sweeney established the production company in 2020 and has produced Immaculate with Davino as her producing partner. Next, they’ll be working together on a biopic for pro boxer Christy Martin As the actress shared, she is perfectly capable of financing her own life and projects. In her words:

I’m a very successful, independent woman who’s worked really hard. I’ve accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family.

Sweeney’s work ethic is rather apparent if you look closer. She already has earned over 50 acting credits since starting in the industry in 2009, and has a ton of lucrative endorsement deals with big companies like Miu Miu, Armani, Bai Drinks and Guess. She has also endorsed the likes of Ford, Laneige, Parade and Frankie Bikinis in past branding campaigns as well. Anyone questioning the dollar signs in her bank account must not be paying attention.

Alas, this isn’t the only rumor the couple has endured. When Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell were promoting Anyone But You, rumors spread Sweeney was having an affair . After the fact, the stars admitted to leaning into the rumors . Sweeney has remained rather private about her relationship with Davino, whom she has been with for over six years. Previously she has said it’s “important to have something for me” and thus, she and Davino keep the PDA super underwraps.

Despite the cash rolling in for Sydney Sweeney, she also spoke candidly about how careful she is with her spending. As she shared:

I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that. That fear will always be instilled in me. I’m a huge saver. I don’t just go and spend money. I like to invest. I like real estate. I like making, hopefully, smart choices with the money I’m making. But I don’t think I’ll ever actually feel comfortable.

Given Sydney Sweeney’s current success and title of “Women of the Year,” we’re going to guess the star isn’t going anywhere.