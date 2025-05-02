After Sydney Sweeney And Brandon Sklenar's Stagecoach Spotting Sparked Dating Rumors, An Insider Clarified The State Of Their Relationship

Sydney Sweeney’s romantic life is back in the spotlight, and this time, her The Housemaid co-star Brandon Sklenar is part of the discourse. Not long after the Euphoria actress was seen with Glen Powell at his sister’s wedding following reports about her and Jonathan Davino calling off their own wedding , she was spotted at Stagecoach with the 1923 star. That sparked more dating rumors. However, now an insider has made claims to clarify what was going on.

Over the weekend, Sydney Sweeney attended Stagecoach , and people saw her and Brandon Sklenar together at it. According to one eyewitness who talked to Us Weekly , people noticed the “flirtatious chemistry” between the two actors, explaining:

Brandon was acting single. He was very attentive toward Sydney. It seemed like he was just there to have fun with her. There is flirtatious chemistry with her and Brandon. People around them noticed.

They also said it “seemed like they were on a date together” at the festival. Meanwhile, another eyewitness alleged that they looked “lovey-dovey” in the artists’ area of the festival and were “definitely holding hands.” They then went on to claim that the two were walking apart from each other in the public part of the festival.

Now, amid all this, an insider spoke to the outlet and clarified the state of Sklenar and Sweeney’s relationship. Noting that they are nothing more than friends, the source claimed:

They are just really good friends, and Sydney is living her best life right now.

They went on to say that the Anyone But You actress has “a flirtatious personality” as well. So, according to this source, nothing is going on romantically between these two.

As I said, this rumor started not long after Sweeney appeared at Glen Powell’s sister’s wedding. The Top Gun: Maverick actor’s mom actually shut that rumor down , saying, “They’re definitely not together.”

Meanwhile, the Drop actor is in a relationship, as far as we know. He’s been dating Courtney Salviolo since 2020, and they attended 1923’s premiere together earlier this year. He’s also spoken about her in various interviews throughout the year, Us Weekly reported.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall, according to this source, Sklenar and Sweeney are nothing more than friends and co-stars.

Speaking of their co-star status, the two are set to star in the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of The Housemaid , which will be released on the 2025 movie schedule in December. While we’re still months away from its release, we’ve seen Sweeney, Sklenar and the cast having fun together, and it seems like they all get along great.

Now, as we get closer to the film’s release, I’m sure there will be more updates about the state of Sweeney and Sklenar’s relationship, specifically. However, as far as we know, they are not dating and are simply good friends.