Following Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Rumors, Photo Of Her Fiancé Leaving The House With Bags Sparks More Debate

Among the romantic comedies many are looking forward to falling for is Anyone But You. The upcoming movie stars Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell and Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney as college arch-nemeses who pretend to be a couple while attending a destination wedding for their own personal reasons when sparks unexpectedly begin to fly. The upcoming movie may be another great enemies-to-lovers movie , but it's been popularly rumored as of late that Powell and Sweeney may be another case of real-life costars-to-lovers . The latest piece of information fueling the fire is a photo of the actress’ fiancé leaving the house with bags.

Earlier this week, Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney hit up CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote the rom-com with flirty moments on the carpet and stage. It was also reported that Powell and his girlfriend Gigi Paris has broken up not long after people noticed Paris unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram. Now, people are talking about a Page Six report that included a photograph of Sweeney’s fiancé Jonathan Davino leaving her home with a duffle bag packed and a dog bed in hand. Check out the range of reactions on Twitter:

@MediumSizeMeech : “Oh it’s OVER.”

@ziarastar : “why i can already see 'Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have broken off their engagement” from a mile away'

@emma_chapple : “Sony has finally figured out what the people want because the PR being put in for this movie is excellent”

@theradiohag : “I’m cracking up at the media saying this is Sydney Sweeney’s fiancé moving out after her ‘cheating scandal’ with Glen Powell. Could you imagine ‘GOODBYE! I’M TAKING APPROXIMATELY TWO CHANGES OF CLOTHES AND A PATIO CUSHION THE WEDDING IS OFF’”

Many points have been made. While some people following the fiasco are fully expecting Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé of over a year to call it quits, and for the Anyone But You co-stars to become the next Hollywood it-couple, others are calling it a PR stunt and speaking to some outlets playing a bit hard into the rumors without much evidence. Many also were quick to point out that Davino could be going on a trip or simply going to another location after spending some time at Sweeney’s home.

Of course, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell look like a cute couple, either way, and they are actors playing lovers. Check out this social media post from the set:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

So what’s really going down? There are a lot of reports on the subject, all of which aren’t from the couple at the core of the whole thing. TMZ did report earlier this week that “sources with direct knowledge” say Sweeney is still very much engaged with Davino and is not dating her Anyone But You co-star. Sweeney has also previously shared that she doesn’t like dating people in the entertainment industry, and her hubby-to-be is in the restaurant business.