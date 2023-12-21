What Made Sydney Sweeney The Most ‘Sad’ About The Romance Rumors That Swirled Around Glen Powell And Her When They Were Both Dating Other People
The actress opens up about how romance rumors affected her and her costar.
Since the debut of the initial trailer for Anyone But You, it was evident that Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney shared a captivating on-screen presence, sparking widespread fan speculation about what might be happening off-camera. As you witness the duo hooking up and fighting in Anyone But You footage, the undeniable chemistry is palpable. However, both stars have consistently refuted the rumors, asserting that they are nothing more than speculation. In a recent interview, the Americana actress opened up about the toll the romance rumors took on both of them, especially considering they were both involved in other relationships.
The genesis of these rumors traces back to April, triggered when Glen Powell’s then-girlfriend Gigi Paris unfollowed the White Lotus star on Instagram following the posting of photos featuring the Top Gun: Maverick and the Everything Sucks! veteran from the set of their R-rated rom-com. The ongoing speculation allegedly contributed to Paris and Powell later breaking up. In an exclusive interview with Glamour, Sydney Sweeney shared insights into the toll these romance rumors took on Powell, revealing her genuine sadness about the situation. In her words:
The speculation intensified when attention turned to Sydney Sweeney's relationship with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. A significant debate among fans ignited when Davino was spotted leaving their residence with bags, leading to speculation about a possible breakup. However, ET later reported that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress and her partner remain solidly together. In the same discussion with Glamour, the actress mused about the heightened interest in her love life, attributing it to the infrequency of public appearances with her real-life partner, a businessman and producer. She continued:
Understandably, A-listers like Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney prefer to maintain some privacy. Negotiating the dating rumors seemed challenging for them. Conversely, filming Anyone But You seems to have been a remarkably positive experience, with the Hidden Figures actor recently opening up about how “easy” his costar made the filming process. One can only hope the fun translates to the big screen.
From what we know about Anyone But You it has the perfect setup reminiscent of the best romantic comedies. After a fantastic first date, Bea and Ben undergo a significant change when they become turned off by one another. However, fate steps in, bringing them together once more at a destination wedding in Australia, where they make the unconventional decision to pretend to be a couple.
Anyone But You will hit theaters on December 22nd. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
