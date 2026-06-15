Sydney Sweeney’s Rumored For A Marvel Movie, And I Think It’s The Perfect Fit For Her

Sydney Sweeney has already stepped into the wider Marvel orbit once with 2024’s punching-bag Madame Web , but a rumor suggests she may get another shot at a new superhero movie . And this time, if the chatter is even close to accurate, the fit could be much more interesting.

According to SuperHeroHype, industry scooper MyTimeToShineHello recently claimed Sweeney is being eyed for a role in Marvel Studios’ upcoming X-Men reboot . The outlet notes that Marvel has not confirmed the claim, and neither she nor the studio has publicly addressed it, so this should be treated as a rumor with a giant comic-book-sized grain of salt. Still, it follows earlier speculation that Marvel was interested in the in-demand actress for Emma Frost, which is where things get especially fun.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Rumor Is Still Very Unconfirmed

The big thing here is that nothing is official. Marvel has not announced any actors for X-Men, and we do not even have a full cast of announced mutants for the reboot yet. The project is reportedly in development with Jake Schreier attached to direct , while Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo are reportedly writing the screenplay. But Marvel is still keeping the mutant cards close to the vest.

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That said, the timing makes sense. The MCU is inching closer to properly bringing the X-Men into the fold , and fan casting has been running wild for years. After the Fox-era mutants dominated the big screen for more than two decades and are rumored to be making a swan song in Avengers: Doomsday , Marvel has a tricky job ahead: find actors who can make these characters feel familiar yet stand on their own.

Sweeney would certainly bring attention. She is one of the most talked-about actors of her generation, with Euphoria, The White Lotus, Anyone But You and a growing list of film projects behind her. She also knows what it feels like to be attached to a new Marvel movie , even if it's not in the official MCU, that becomes the internet’s punchline, given her role in Sony’s Madame Web.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Emma Frost Feels Like The Obvious Fit

If Marvel really is circling Sweeney, Emma Frost feels like the cleanest match. The character has all the ingredients that would play to her strengths: glamour, menace, intelligence, vulnerability and the ability to weaponize a room without raising her voice. Emma is not just “the pretty telepath in white.” She is a former villain, a teacher, a strategist and one of the most complicated figures in X-Men lore.

That kind of role would let Sweeney lean into the icy, polished exterior she can play so well, while also giving her room to show the bruises underneath. Her best performances often work because she can make a character seem both controlled and quietly unraveling. That is basically Emma Frost’s emotional operating system.

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It's not like Emma would be making her big-screen debut. The character has already appeared twice in Fox's X-Men movies. She had a brief appearance in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which, let's just say, is not exactly remembered as the franchise's finest hour. Then January Jones played a version of the character in X-Men: First Class. While I love that movie overall, Jones' Emma never quite clicked for me, making her one of the few weak spots in an otherwise terrific film. In other words, Emma Frost feels like a character that could absolutely benefit from another shot.

There are other possibilities, of course:

Polaris — Magneto's daughter with magnetic powers who often brings a more emotionally complicated perspective to mutant politics.

— Magneto's daughter with magnetic powers who often brings a more emotionally complicated perspective to mutant politics. Dazzler — A pop star who converts sound into light and energy blasts, making her one of Marvel's strangest celebrity superheroes.

— A pop star who converts sound into light and energy blasts, making her one of Marvel's strangest celebrity superheroes. Spiral — A six-armed sorceress and master strategist with deep ties to the X-Men's weirder cosmic stories.

— A six-armed sorceress and master strategist with deep ties to the X-Men's weirder cosmic stories. Sage — A mutant with computer-like mental abilities who serves as one of the X-Men's most underrated intelligence experts.

— A mutant with computer-like mental abilities who serves as one of the X-Men's most underrated intelligence experts. Boom-Boom — A rebellious prankster who creates explosive energy spheres and brings a chaotic edge to any team.

— A rebellious prankster who creates explosive energy spheres and brings a chaotic edge to any team. Stacy X — A former mutant entertainer whose pheromone-based powers make her one of the franchise's most unconventional characters.

Still, Emma is the one that feels like the cleanest fit without needing to reinvent the character.

(Image credit: Dr. Squatch Soap, Summit Partners)

This Could Be A Better Marvel Lane Than Madame Web

The funny thing is that the Anyone but You actress has technically already been in a Marvel-based movie, but Madame Web was not part of the MCU and did not give her much of a real superhero runway. That film became more famous for the memes than for launching its characters.

An MCU X-Men role would be a very different situation. The mutants are some of Marvel’s richest characters, and the reboot will almost certainly be treated as a major pillar of the franchise going forward. If The Housemaid star gets the right role, she would not just be joining another superhero movie. She could be stepping into a character with real staying power.

Again, this is all rumor for now. Marvel may go in a completely different direction, and Sydney Sweeney may never end up near the X-Mansion. But if the studio is actually looking at her for the mutant corner of the MCU, I get it.