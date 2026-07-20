An Avengers Fan Thinks Wolverine Is Hidden In New Doomsday Poster, And I Can't Unsee It Now

After what felt like roughly a billion years (give or take eight or nine zeros), Marvel Studios finally released the first full-length trailer for the upcoming MCU film Avengers: Doomsday, giving fans a slew of new details, shots, quotes, and more to theorize about. (Example: Are we really going to see all the familiar X-Men being killed off?!?) Along with footage-filled new promo, a new Doomsday poster also dropped that is no doubt meant to supply insights regarding Doctor Doom’s emotional plight in the 2026 release.

But wait, does that poster ALSO make a “hidden” reference to everyone’s favorite unbreakable mutant, Wolverine? Does it, does it? I mean, probably not, but now that the suggestion has entered my brain-space, I simply cannot unsee it, Bub.

The idea was first posited over on Reddit without much of a logical narrative foundation, but who needs hypothetical exposition when Wolverine’s mask is clearly kinda-sorta just right there if you use your imagination and really want to believe it. (I slapped my own version together for the side-by-side below.)

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(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It's not exactly perfect or anything, but it's way more convincing than it should be for pure randomness. I get that there's definitely some pareidolia involved, and that my brain is so used to seeing big faces on movie posters that it's trying to make up for that vacant element.

Add to that the ongoing speculation about Hugh Jackman's Wolverine showing up in Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars, with his very recent gym efforts sparking theories about that very thing. But it's not like we're just seeing Wolverine-adjacent shapes on random cereal boxes and floor patterns. (Maybe contact a doctor or a trip-sitter if you are.) This poster is at least a fitting spot to see a mutant visage.

For all that I think the Anthony and Joe Russo would include this kind of visual clue in a Doomsday poster, I can't think of why Wolverine would be showing up on this tapestry of what appears to be Victor Von Doom's family. Even if this movie does wipe out Fox's X-Men timeline and we get introduced to a Wolverine replacement that isn't Jackman, I'm still not sure it makes sense for a poster tease. (Unless the new Wolvie is a variant of Doom's son, or some other convoluted sh-t.)

Considering Steve Rogers' timeline tinkering has been theorized as a root cause for the incursions that possibly killed Doom's brood, it'd make a bit more sense for Steve's Captain America mask to be hiding in there.

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Which I guess means I should spend the next couple of hours trying to force my brain to unsee Wolverine so that I can then spend another couple of hours finding a way to perspective-force Cap onto this poster. We all have our missions, and they're all important.

As the coundown clock tells us, Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.