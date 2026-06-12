Sydney Sweeney's Bond Odds Might Be The Talk Of Town, But Zendaya's Got Her Own Euphoria Numbers Going

Euphoria is a wildly popular show, one that has made household names of its young cast. The third season recently wrapped for those with HBO (and streaming with an HBO Max subscription), and it should be interesting to see where the Euphoria cast goes next. While folks are betting on whether or not Sydney Sweeney might be a Bond Girl, there are also odds about Zendaya going around online.

While The Housemaid's director thinks Sweeney would be great as a Bond Girl, only time will tell how Denis Villeneuve actually casts in the mysterious 26th Bond movie. Bets are being placed about that potential casting, and the LA Times is reporting about the odds of Zendaya winning her third Emmy for Euphoria.

The outlet finds it likely that Zendaya will at least get nominated, although she'll have to beat out competition if she wants to snatch that trophy. Namely, Keri Russell from The Diplomat and Rhea Seehorn's acclaimed work in Pluribus (streaming with an Apple TV+ subscription). And although Euphoria's third season wasn't as universally acclaimed, you can't deny that she offered another killer performance.

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The internet blew up when Zendaya won her first Emmy for Euphoria Season 1, and fans were similarly thrilled when she got another for Season 2. And while Euphoria's series finale was controversial, the 29-year-old actress's performance has once again been universally acclaimed. And with the final season in the rearview, folks are invested in whether or not the Dune actress gets yet another Emmy for her portrayal of Rue.

In my opinion, I definitely think that Zendaya deserves another Emmy for the third season of Euphoria. Despite some complaints about the season, she expertly slipped back into character and balanced both humor and the high-stakes drama of Rue's role in organized crime. Her performance in the controversial finale was particularly strong, and I think that might be the episode that's submitted for Emmy consideration. Either way, it's clear that the internet is paying attention and invested in her possibly scoring a third trophy.

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While there were rumors about Zendaya having beef with Sydney Sweeney, the real truth is that both actresses' careers are thriving. And there's been no actual evidence of bad blood; it's mostly fans reading into their interactions (or lack thereof) on the red carpet.

Euphoria is streaming in its entirety now on HBO Max as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see if Zendaya wins that Emmy, and if Sweeney actually becomes a Bond Girl.