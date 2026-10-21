Sydney Sweeney And Scooter Braun Out Here Proving Their Date Nights Are Way Cooler Than Ours

There’s no doubt Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are involved in a jet-setting romance. Beyond the general fact they’ve been spending a lot of time together – he even traveled to Australia to visit her while she was filming Gundam this summer – the two honestly have gone on some really epic dates. Like I'm talking dates most of us can only dream about.

There was the time the two went full Tom Cruise and walked on the outside of an airplane on a date, just for fun. There was the time they recreated the very cringe scene from Anyone But You in which they recreated Rose and Jack’s Titanic moment whilst doing all kinds of fun activities Down Under. Most recently, Sweeney shared a look at the two water skiing in Utah , and the landscape was so gorgeous, it didn't quite feel real to me. These are all things normal people are not typically doing on dates.

I’m not trying to imply they are weirdos for going on these over-the-top dates, but it’s clear the actress and the music producer have resources that are outside of most of our wildest dreams. (Her net worth is allegedly like $40 million, after all.)

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

The latest evidence? This week, Braun took Sweeney out on a boat outside of the city of New York, where they snacked and watched How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days. OK, maybe this one is a bit more achievable, but you definitely still need some cash. She captioned her post “hopeless romantic.”

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney)

Sweeney also shared a separate shot of the NYC skyline, just in case this date already didn’t look swoon-worthy enough.

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney)

Listen, a lot of people quietly go on adorable dates and don’t share them with the whole world, but if you’re renting a boat and doing this hugely romantic gesture, I don’t really blame the celebrity couple for wanting to share the moment. The date looked beautiful. It was a sweet idea I think most women would be excited about. Sweeney clearly cared enough about her night to post about it, and it probably took her all of two seconds out of the movie date to put together a post.

Sydney Sweeney’s going to have some press for Gundam and then The Housemaid’s Secret ( with Kirsten Dunst ) coming up, and we’ll see how her beau Scooter Braun factors into those events. Some time will pass before then, and if the trajectory remains the same, they’ll continue to have more than what they originally thought would be a “fling” going on .