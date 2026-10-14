See Sydney Sweeney Go Full Brunette And Get Away With A Full Incognito Day In Public

Sydney Sweeney has become a bonafide celebrity in recent years between her buzzy roles in Euphoria and The Housemaid or her controversial campaigns – most recently with her “Just Sports” ad. So, of course, she must get recognized in public all the time. However, she was recently able to enjoy a day out-and-about at California’s busiest pier with one accessory: a brunette wig!

Remember Hannah Montana? I used to think how wild of a concept it was for someone to fool people simply by wearing a wig. Well, Sydney Sweeney just proved she would have completely walked past me unrecognized with the same idea. Check out her latest Instagram post:

Yeah, this is genius. Between the brunette wig and those big sunglasses, it’s no surprise to me that Sweeney skipped around the Santa Monica Pier without being noticed. The actress credits “bestie” Jayde Emory Hafner for showing up with a wig and prompting the fun-filled adventure.

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Even though Sydney Sweeney looks completely different with brown hair, she can absolutely rock it. I’m obsessed with the amount of photos she and Jayde casually took at the SoCal landmark in their disguises. The people there were completely oblivious to the fact that later they'd go to her nearly 26 million followers!

The pair looks like they absolutely made the most of the incognito trip, too. They went on rides, checked out the arcade, got chicken tenders and fries, did photo booth pics and had their portrait done. I love their fully touristy Santa Monica T-shirts, and I wouldn't be surprised if they bought those while on the pier, too. Honestly, this is an iconic friend date, and it makes me want to go out with my own BFF with wigs even though I don’t have to worry about people coming up to me to talk out my controversial fashion thoughts like Sydney does.

Sweeney’s wacky fun day out comes in the wake of her viral “Just Sports” ad campaign with the betting exchange company Novig. Numerous famous female athletes have been publicly critical of the ad that has Sweeney wearing nothing but footballs for reducing women’s connection to sports to pure objectification.

Otherwise, as of late, Sweeney has been filming The Housemaid’s Secret with Kirsten Dunst, Paul Anthony Kelly and Brittany Snow. The thriller is already set to hit the 2027 movie schedule on December 17. Additionally, Sweeney is getting ready to film a new version of Sleepy Hollow with Off Campus star Belmont Cameli in February of next year.

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And, when it comes to the personal side of things, Sweeney's reportedly getting so serious with Scooter Braun that she might pull a Nobody Wants This moment and convert to Judaism. That's because they've allegedly discussed getting married and starting a family. Sweeney’s got a lot going on, and she’s one of the most talked about celebrities right now. So there’s nothing like blowing off some steam with a bestie carefree day, and she sure had one thanks to her very simple but effective brunette camouflage.