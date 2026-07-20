Sydney Sweeney’s Been Filming Down Under, And Her Pics Are All Bikinis, Picnics & Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney is living her best life in Australia. The actress returned to the country where Anyone But You shot back in May. She’s spent the summer there filming the new live action Gundam movie , and by every pic I’ve seen, the entire experience looks delightful. In fact, her recent photodump is all bikini days, picnics filled with real food options, and living what looks to be her best life with Scooter Braun, whom she's been dating since shortly after she was seen at Jeff Bezos' wedding in 2025.

As much as I’m here for Sydney Sweeney’s summer bikini life , I just think her “little Aussie dump” of summer moments is so charming. The picnic date with the pizza and the pasta is supreme. There’s a separate photo of her and (what is likely) beau Scooter Braun recreating the very cringe moment she and Glen Powell tried to do the “I’m flying” scene from Titanic. So, essentially it’s a nod to a film that is already nodding at a film. Go ahead and try to unpack that.

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Gundam’s been in production since late April, but Sweeney didn’t drop a look at her new digs or her view of the Sydney opera house until early May. It’s been a couple of months since that moment, and honestly this is the closest thing we’ve gotten to an update on the upcoming Netflix film in a few weeks.

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Celebrities are known for posting stuff out of order, and we do know Sydney Sweeney was in the States last month during the NBA finals. She appeared at multiple games in New York and San Antonio with Braun, though she didn’t garner nearly as much attention as fellow actor Timothèe Chalame t, who even got down and dirty with some team champagne after the Knicks won.

It’s unclear if she’s been going back and forth between Australia and the States or if this photo dump is from earlier in the summer, though Perth Now notes she’s still been filming in the Queensland area. (Plus, Scooter Braun notable has his own private jet.)

Either way, it’s a sweet look into “down-to-Earth” Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s relationship . Given the popularity of the original anime, and the fact we’ve gotten so little information about the Sweeney and Noah Centineo-led movie, I will take what I can get. And if that includes an homage to Anyone But You and a bikini post, all the better.

Now, I can’t wait for her to come back for that Anyone But You sequel . Pretty please?