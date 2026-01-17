Sydney Sweeney Is Not Even 30, But Her Net Worth Is Already Incredible

At the start of her career, Sydney Sweeney took on TV roles like Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects. She then took a major step forward when she landed the HBO shows Euphoria and The White Lotus. Now, of course, Sweeney's been headlining films like Anyone but You, Immaculate, Echo Valley and The Housemaid. Sweeney's been racking up roles and endorsements, and that's seemingly been paying off. That's because the actress -- who's still under 30 -- already has a very impressive net worth.

Sydney Sweeney is an example of a rising star who seems to be going nowhere but up. The Washington native has a knack for signing up for TV shows that get awards recognition and movies that turn into box office successes. So it’s no surprise that Celebrity Net Worth reported that the American actress’ net worth is $40 million! Unlike her co-star Zendaya, who will be hitting the “30, flirty, and thriving” era this year, Sweeney is only 28 years old. Seriously, how incredible is it that Sweeney is so young and already making this kind of dough?!

According to World Celebs (via Elle), the Reality actress was taking home a reported $25,000 for the first season of Euphoria and then a reported $350,000 for Season 2. As of this writing, it's unclear what kind of cash the A-lister is pulling for Season 3 but, given her rise in fetching price, she could be making a pretty penny. Sweeney’s been raking in the cash for a while, though, and she was even named to Forbes’ 2023 30 Under 30 when she was 25. I agree with Sweeney in that “success is the best revenge” against the doubters of your dreams.

Not only did Sydney Sweeney achieve TV success, but her movie career is just as sweet. Her and Glen Powell's 2023 rom-com, Anyone But You, became a box office success. Per reports, the female lead earned a base salary of $2 million as well as $250,000 for executive producing the flick.

(Image credit: Sony)

Also, Sweeney’s superhero flick, Madame Web, may have bombed at the box office, but her payment was reportedly $750,000. Her starring role in the horror flick Immaculate also garnered her $250,000. And there's also Sweeney’s latest movie, The Housemaid, for which she was paid $7.5 million. It should, of course, be said that taxes have to be taken out of these grosses as necessary. Still, these impressive earnings suggest the Emmy nominee has become bankable enough to warrant such paychecks.

Now, Sweeney remains booked and busy. In addition to starrring in the third season of Euphoria (which will be streamable with an HBO Max subscription) this spring, she also has plenty of 2026 movie releases, too. Sweeney’s apparent appearance on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 suggests she’ll play a part in the long-awaited sequel. She’ll also be teaming up with Euphoria co-star Colman Domingo in his directorial project, Scandalous.

There's also more to Sweeney's financial portfolio as well. Let's not forget that she also has endorsements and participates in commercials. She's also made some unique business moves (like crafting that bathwater soap).

With the way she's going, I have no doubt that Sydney Sweeney's net worth will continue to rise. Money aside, though, I just hope she remains motivated from a creative standpoint and continues to deliver great movies and shows. On that note, check out Sweeney in The Housemaid, which is playing in theaters now.