Insider Claimed Sydney Sweeney And Scooter Braun’s Pals Thought They Were Only Having ‘A Fling.’ How The Couple Is Allegedly Proving Them Wrong

Celebrity couples have a way of turning heads, from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Another pair that's made headlines for the past year is Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun, starting when they were seen at Jeff Bezo's wedding. And an alleged insider revealed what's seemingly happening with the pair. Let's break it all down.

Fans have ben wondering if Sweeney and Braun are a couple for some time now, with various rumors circulating around the pair. The latest update coms to us from Us Weekly, with anonymous insider who is close to the celebrities making som claims about what's happening behind closed doors. They allege:

They are the real deal, and their relationship has become very serious. People around them thought that this would be just a fling, but they are committed.

Well, that's certainly a thrilling update. While Sweeney and Braun have faced some backlash over their reported relationship, this individual claims that they're still going strong. What's more, they're allegedly a committed couple who has surprised even those close to them for staying together for so long.

Article continues below

While the internet is ablaze over Euphoria Season 3, Sydney Sweeney's relationship with Scooter Braun is yet another reason why she continues to make headlines. The same insider offered another quote about what's happening between the alleged couple, claiming:

Scooter has brought his kids around her…. They are slowly integrating their families and blending their lives, making the relationship more serious. Sydney is a hopeless romantic at heart and likes being in a committed relationship.

That certainly sounds like it's getting serious. Meeting your partner's kids is a huge step for any couple, regardless of whether or not they're a celebrity. So if this report is to be believed, things are really heating up between the famous couple.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Sydney Sweeney's love life has made headlines. Fans watches as Sweeney and her ex-fiance split up, as well as when rumors swirled about her and Glen Powell thanks to their steamy romantic comedy Anyone But You (which is currently streaming with a Disney+ subscription). This type of scrutiny comes with the mega fame that the Housemaid star has achieved over the past few years, and we'll just have to wait and see if the rumors about her and Scooter Braun getting serious end up being true or not.

Regardless, it's clear that Sweeney's career is thriving, which will also bring more attention to her personal life. She can be seen in new episodes of Euphoria Sundays on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. She's also got movies coming down the line, and is rumored to be approaching a MCU role.