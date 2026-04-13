Insider Claimed Sydney Sweeney And Scooter Braun’s Pals Thought They Were Only Having ‘A Fling.’ How The Couple Is Allegedly Proving Them Wrong
What's going on with these two?
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Celebrity couples have a way of turning heads, from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Another pair that's made headlines for the past year is Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun, starting when they were seen at Jeff Bezo's wedding. And an alleged insider revealed what's seemingly happening with the pair. Let's break it all down.
Fans have ben wondering if Sweeney and Braun are a couple for some time now, with various rumors circulating around the pair. The latest update coms to us from Us Weekly, with anonymous insider who is close to the celebrities making som claims about what's happening behind closed doors. They allege:
Well, that's certainly a thrilling update. While Sweeney and Braun have faced some backlash over their reported relationship, this individual claims that they're still going strong. What's more, they're allegedly a committed couple who has surprised even those close to them for staying together for so long.Article continues below
While the internet is ablaze over Euphoria Season 3, Sydney Sweeney's relationship with Scooter Braun is yet another reason why she continues to make headlines. The same insider offered another quote about what's happening between the alleged couple, claiming:
That certainly sounds like it's getting serious. Meeting your partner's kids is a huge step for any couple, regardless of whether or not they're a celebrity. So if this report is to be believed, things are really heating up between the famous couple.
Of course, this isn't the first time that Sydney Sweeney's love life has made headlines. Fans watches as Sweeney and her ex-fiance split up, as well as when rumors swirled about her and Glen Powell thanks to their steamy romantic comedy Anyone But You (which is currently streaming with a Disney+ subscription). This type of scrutiny comes with the mega fame that the Housemaid star has achieved over the past few years, and we'll just have to wait and see if the rumors about her and Scooter Braun getting serious end up being true or not.
Regardless, it's clear that Sweeney's career is thriving, which will also bring more attention to her personal life. She can be seen in new episodes of Euphoria Sundays on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. She's also got movies coming down the line, and is rumored to be approaching a MCU role.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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