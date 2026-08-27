Sydney Sweeney Called Out Tom Cruise On Her Wild 'Date Night' With Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney is pretty fearless in a lot of ways. She’s sporty, she works on her own cars (Broncos specifically), her Euphoria Season 3 plotlines were not for the faint of heart . Oh yeah, and she dove into the producing realm to take more control over the projects she’s in. Now, she’s taking a move from Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible book and walking on the wings of airplanes… for a fun date with Scooter Braun?

We know Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have spent a lot of time together this summer. He visited her down under when she was filming Gundam . She came back to the States so she could be one of the celebs to watch New York's beloved Knicks win the NBA championship. Now they are getting into their plane stunt era, and she is specifically calling out Cruise. Take a look.

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

Yeah, this is like a safer, strapped in version of Tom Cruise crawling around the outside of the plane in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Still, I’m not sure I would have the stones to commit to getting out there on the outside of a plane like the actress does. Maybe more action-adventure movies are in her future? She seems up for the task, considering the fact that earlier this summer she also posted about flying in helicopters, bungee jumping off a very high platform, racing go-karts and riding around in a very fast boat. Clearly, she's up for an adrenaline rush.

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I thought she was out there just trying her hand at stunt work for giggles, but later in the week she confirmed this was for yet another date day with Scooter Braun.

(Image credit: Scooter Braun via Sydney Sweeney)

Rumors that the celebrity couple were an item started swirling in 2025 , but Scooter Braun didn’t actively open up about the “extraordinary woman” he’s been dating until May of this year. As noted prior, over the summer, they amped things up a notch with many destination adventures, including this plane-oriented date. Here’s the plane with Scooter on top of it.

A post shared by Scott Braun (@scooterbraun) A photo posted by on

I'm interested in all of this high-octane content, because it kind of gives us an idea of what the actress is capable of as we approach the release of her high-profile upcoming Netflix movie. Gundam's being described as a science fiction space adventure with an action bent, and it's based on a Japanese anime franchise with a built-in fanbase. It's been coming together for what feels like forever, and it looks like Sweeney has the adventurous spirit for the role.

Sydney Sweeney walking on the wings of a plane would have always had my attention, regardless of any Tom Cruise comparisons, but the fact she’s gunning for the famous actor and stunt expert has me enjoying her content even more.