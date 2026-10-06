Sydney Sweeney Is Having Her Own Nobody Wants This Moment (But Not Like Kristen Bell’s Character)

Well, the last couple I expected to compare Sydney Sweeney and her boyfriend Scooter Braun to were Noah and Joanne from Nobody Wants This. However, at this time, it’s an apt comparison to make. Allegedly, The Housemaid star is thinking about converting to Judaism as she and her boyfriend work out the next steps of their relationship (which could include kids). That kind of choice is at the center of Nobody Wants This; however, Sweeney's reported situation is not totally like the one Kristen Bell's Joanne is in.

So, it’s been reported that Sweeney has been seen at Rosh Hashanah services with Braun, and there have been rumors that she’s thinking about converting. According to Page Six , the actress is apparently serious about it and has met with two rabbis. This could be happening because the couple wants to start a family, as one source alleged:

The couple is discussing having their own family and Scooter feels strongly on the subject.

Another source told the outlet earlier that the music mogul also feels strongly about marrying Sweeney. Apparently, he’s “trying very hard” to do it too:

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He is trying very hard to marry her. He is following her and chartering private planes. He’s going to stay focused on her until she marries him.

Now, these rumors about religion and Sweeney potentially converting to Judaism do line up with the primary conflict in Nobody Wants This, which is ironically set to return on the 2026 TV schedule for its third season . In the hit Netflix series, Kristen Bell’s Joanne starts dating a rabbi named Noah (Adam Brody). Throughout the first two seasons, questions about whether Joanne will convert to be with Noah are primary points in the story, and she goes on quite the journey to figure out if that’s something she wants to do.

It would seem that Sweeney is not dealing with something like that, based on this report that claims she's taking this all very seriously and meeting with rabbis. However, it does sound like the Euphoria actress converting to Judaism might be an important choice the couple has to make, just like it is for Noah and Joanne on Nobody Wants This.

Plus, like Brody and Bell's characters, it seems like Braun and Sweeney are very serious about their relationship and their long-term future. Earlier this year, the businessman called his romance with the actress one of the “biggest surprises ever.” On the Anyone But You star's birthday, he also took to Instagram to write about how she “showed [him] how life with true partnership can be lived.”

So, now, we’ll have to wait and see if the next step in Sweeney and Braun's relationship involves her converting to Judaism, marriage and kids. In the meantime, you can see where Noah and Joanne’s romance is headed and how their relationship with Judaism impacts it by streaming Season 3 of Nobody Wants This with a Netflix subscription on October 22.