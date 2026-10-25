After Engagement Rumors, Where Do Sydney Sweeney And Scooter Braun Stand?

When it comes to famous couples, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun still seem to be sparking interest while in the public eye. The pair have been dating since 2025 and, in that time, they’ve rarely discussed each other. Yet, as they two continue to participate in fun-looking date nights and even nod to each other in subtle ways, insiders claim their romance is relatively solid. There have also been engagement rumors that have not been confirmed but, in the meantime, there are claims about how Braun and Sweeney are doing.

Considering the proverbial wall of privacy that typically surrounds Sweeney (29) and Braun (45), it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what’s going on with the two at a given time. However, that hasn’t stopped sources from making allegations about what’s going on with them. Just recently, an insider spoke to Us Weekly about the theoretical prospect of the pair getting engaged sometime in the near future. If this person is to be believed, that’s not going to happen just yet:

They aren't engaged yet but have talked about it. They both want to get married and are very serious. Scooter is open to having more kids and Sydney would love to be a mom, but wants to wait a few more years. They have talked about starting a family and are serious about their future together.

Braun shares three children with ex-wife Yael Cohen, who he was married to from 2014 to 2022. The Anyone But You star’s relationship with her new beau’s kids has also been a topic of speculation since they began dating. Per the source, that dynamic with the kids is proving to be quite strong amid Sweeney and Braun’s romance:

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Sydney loves Scooter’s kids, and they have really bonded and spent a lot of time over the summer. She didn’t think this was going to be a long-term relationship at first. But they are the real deal.

Braun and Sweeney’s relationship allegedly dates back to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ wedding, which took place in Italy back in June 2025. It was there that the pair supposedly became acquainted and, in the months that followed, they were spotted hanging out in Florida and in other locales despite rumors that Sweeney wasn’t looking for love. For Sweeney, the relationship came about months after it was reported that she’d split from then-fiancé Jonathan Davino.

The two have since gone Instagram official and, during an interview this past May, Scooter Braun opened up about Sydney Sweeney (without mentioning her by name). At the time, he specifically said that he’d “met an extraordinary woman, kind and generous and smart, and real and down to earth — and one of the biggest surprises ever.” Reports suggest that Sweeney is also infatuated with Braun and that she may even been nearing her own Nobody Wants This moment if she converts to Judaism (Braun’s religion) upon marrying him:

She’s always been fascinated, but once she met Scooter, she wanted to get more into the religion and convert.

All of that remains to be seen at this point, of course. It’s honestly hard not to wonder if Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun will end up tying the knot, considering how close they seem to be. Nevertheless, for now, the public can only go by the rare comments and social media posts as concrete evidence that Braun and Sweeney are still enjoying each other.