After Engagement Rumors, Where Do Sydney Sweeney And Scooter Braun Stand?
Are these two lovebirds taking the big step?
When it comes to famous couples, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun still seem to be sparking interest while in the public eye. The pair have been dating since 2025 and, in that time, they’ve rarely discussed each other. Yet, as they two continue to participate in fun-looking date nights and even nod to each other in subtle ways, insiders claim their romance is relatively solid. There have also been engagement rumors that have not been confirmed but, in the meantime, there are claims about how Braun and Sweeney are doing.
Considering the proverbial wall of privacy that typically surrounds Sweeney (29) and Braun (45), it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what’s going on with the two at a given time. However, that hasn’t stopped sources from making allegations about what’s going on with them. Just recently, an insider spoke to Us Weekly about the theoretical prospect of the pair getting engaged sometime in the near future. If this person is to be believed, that’s not going to happen just yet:
Braun shares three children with ex-wife Yael Cohen, who he was married to from 2014 to 2022. The Anyone But You star’s relationship with her new beau’s kids has also been a topic of speculation since they began dating. Per the source, that dynamic with the kids is proving to be quite strong amid Sweeney and Braun’s romance:
Braun and Sweeney’s relationship allegedly dates back to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ wedding, which took place in Italy back in June 2025. It was there that the pair supposedly became acquainted and, in the months that followed, they were spotted hanging out in Florida and in other locales despite rumors that Sweeney wasn’t looking for love. For Sweeney, the relationship came about months after it was reported that she’d split from then-fiancé Jonathan Davino.
The two have since gone Instagram official and, during an interview this past May, Scooter Braun opened up about Sydney Sweeney (without mentioning her by name). At the time, he specifically said that he’d “met an extraordinary woman, kind and generous and smart, and real and down to earth — and one of the biggest surprises ever.” Reports suggest that Sweeney is also infatuated with Braun and that she may even been nearing her own Nobody Wants This moment if she converts to Judaism (Braun’s religion) upon marrying him:
All of that remains to be seen at this point, of course. It’s honestly hard not to wonder if Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun will end up tying the knot, considering how close they seem to be. Nevertheless, for now, the public can only go by the rare comments and social media posts as concrete evidence that Braun and Sweeney are still enjoying each other.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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