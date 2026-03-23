The Housemaid 2 Just Added Its First New A-Lister, And She's Going To Break The Internet
This is a big casting addition for the film!
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The Housemaid proved to be a massive hit at the box office following its release at the tail end of 2025. With that, it probably wasn’t much of a surprise that Lionsgate didn’t waste time greenlighting a sequel to Paul Feig’s book-to-screen adaptation. Pre-production on the follow-up is currently in motion, and that means casting is underway. On that note, the movie just landed a major star to join Sydney Sweeney. And this is a name so notable that fan reactions may break the internet.
It’s been reported that Kirsten Dunst has officially been tapped for a role in The Housemaid’s Secret. Deadline’s report on this major bit of casting news didn’t include specific information regarding the role Dunst is playing. Nevertheless, this marks a huge step forward for the upcoming movie and further indicates how much Lionsgate is aiming to invest in the film. Dunst herself also commented after the news dropped, sharing a screengrab of the trade’s article to Instagram and dropping a four-word caption:
As of this writing, an official release date has yet to be announced for The Housemaid’s Secret. In the meantime, fans can buy or rent The Housemaid on digital platforms.Article continues below
More to come...
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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