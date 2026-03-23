The Housemaid 2 Just Added Its First New A-Lister, And She's Going To Break The Internet

The Housemaid proved to be a massive hit at the box office following its release at the tail end of 2025. With that, it probably wasn’t much of a surprise that Lionsgate didn’t waste time greenlighting a sequel to Paul Feig’s book-to-screen adaptation. Pre-production on the follow-up is currently in motion, and that means casting is underway. On that note, the movie just landed a major star to join Sydney Sweeney. And this is a name so notable that fan reactions may break the internet.

It’s been reported that Kirsten Dunst has officially been tapped for a role in The Housemaid’s Secret. Deadline’s report on this major bit of casting news didn’t include specific information regarding the role Dunst is playing. Nevertheless, this marks a huge step forward for the upcoming movie and further indicates how much Lionsgate is aiming to invest in the film. Dunst herself also commented after the news dropped, sharing a screengrab of the trade’s article to Instagram and dropping a four-word caption:

My dream came true.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

As of this writing, an official release date has yet to be announced for The Housemaid’s Secret. In the meantime, fans can buy or rent The Housemaid on digital platforms.

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