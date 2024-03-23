Sydney Sweeney Shared A Graphic BTS Look At Her New Movie Immaculate, And I’m Not Sure I Can Unsee It

Spoilers lie ahead for Immaculate, so be sure to read on at your own risk.

Sydney Sweeney has been able to carve out a space for herself within multiple genres of entertainment. Her performance in the box office hit Anyone But You could help launch her into rom-com royalty. And (for better or worse) she now holds a place in superhero movie history due to her performance in Madame Web , which even Sweeney roasted . Now, after having played supporting roles in scary movies, the actress takes center stage in the horror film Immaculate . As the feature’s opening weekend plays out, Sweeney dropped some BTS pics, and one is graphic enough that I’m not sure I’ll be able to unsee it.

The flick sees the actress play a young, American nun, who is invited to an exclusive convent in Italy. While there, she discovers the darker secrets within the seemingly serene location. One of the biggest plot points of the film involves the lead character becoming pregnant, despite being a virgin. Those who’ve seen the film surely know that what transpires from there is truly twisted. Based on the photos the star shared though, the atmosphere on set was considerably less tense. Still, the second photo she shared, which involves a considerable amount of blood, is now forever burned into my brain:

Seriously though, how am I supposed to get the sight of the Euphoria actress in a birthing position and covered in (fake) blood out of my head now? While I logically know that this is all staged sequence, it just looks so real, even with Sydney Sweeney herself jokingly posing. If you ask me, it’s enough to make some of the most squeamish among us just a tad queasy. It’s likely that this picture won’t leave my head but, then again, I suppose the star and her collaborators are doing their job if they’ve crafted brutal moments that viewers won’t unsee.

That’s, thankfully, the most gruesome pic of the bunch, as the rest are pretty delightful, though one does show a character with a charred face. Some of the others highlight the cast and crew, including the starlet’s co-star, Benedetta Porcaroli, and director Michael Mohan. What’s also apparent are the lovely-looking locales that the team used for filming. All in all, based on this carousel of pics, it would seem that this was quite the experience. I’d definitely be lying if I said I wouldn’t want to spend time working in Italy.

What one can also probably assume is that a lot of work went into making Immaculate what it is. Heck, it turns out that the White Lotus alum even recruited some visiting family to help out at one point. Sydney Sweeney put her grandmothers to work when they visited the set of the 2024 movie schedule entry. She had both of them appear in the movie as nun extras, and I have to say I appreciate that kind of resourcefulness from Sweeney, who’s also a producer on the film.

While the final box office numbers for the movie aren’t in yet, it does seem to be making a solid impression on cinema attendees. It currently has a 73% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 62% audience score. Those numbers may indicate that it’ll be regarded as one of the best horror movies of all time , but those are certainly figures to be pleased with. I’m intrigued to see how others react to this scary and psychological piece of work – and whether others will also be unable to unsee that graphic photo.

