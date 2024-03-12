Sydney Sweeney Brought Her Grandmas To The Set Of Horror Film Immaculate And Then Put Them To Work

Sydney Sweeney’s press run for the record-breaking romantic comedy Anyone But You, might be over now but she’s not taking a break. She’s quickly moved on to promote her upcoming horror film Immaculate while also juggling her partnership with Bai WonderWater. It takes a village to create such amazing projects and luckily the Euphoria actress has an amazing team behind her including both her grandmothers.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting gig, the actress opened up about the filming of Immaculate, which she both produced and starred in. The best behind-the-scenes fact though came when Sweeney shared that she flew both her grandmothers out to set since they’d never been to Europe before.

Not only was it as a once in a lifetime dream for her grandmothers to visit Italy, but the woman also got to cross another legendary item that most people have on their bucket lists: star in a movie. Sweeney revealed that she broke the news to them when they got to set, informing them that they would be starring as nun extras.

She even has the pictures to prove it. Fallon shared one of the images with his audiences, showing off Sweeney’s grandmother smoking in a full nun costume. She might have broken character for her smoke break, but the picture is so iconic we forgive her.

While the interview focused on her grandmothers, the Anyone But You star also revealed she wanted to star and produce in Immaculate to honor her father’s love of horror movies. The psychological horror is slated to make its South by Southwest premiere on March 12th so we’ll soon know just how scary the movie is and if it deserves a spot on the best horror movies of all time lists.

Given Sweeney’s talent on-screen, there’s no doubt that she’s going to give a chilling performance as Cecilia, a devoted religious American woman who joins a remote convent in the Italian countryside. But her experience is anything but holy when she discovers that the house she’s living in is concealing a sinister secret and other horrors.

If horror isn’t your thing, you can find other ways to support the Madame Web star and her adorable grandmothers. While Sweeney’s face might be the one behind Bai’s new flavor line, she had the help of her grandmothers when it came to the flavor combinations. In an Instagram post, she shared a video of her grandmothers, aunt, and mom all on set of Immaculate taste testing various Bai drinks. It’s an adorable moment and when that proves that Sweeney doesn’t do anything without including her family — and I love that about her!

Don’t miss out on Sweeney’s latest 2024 movie release Immaculate which releases in theaters on March 22nd. In the meantime, you can catch the actress in Anyone but You which is available on VOD sites now.