Sydney Sweeney Wrapped On Her Christy Martin Boxing Biopic With Pics And A Heartfelt Message: 'I Don't Usually Write A Lot'
Sweeney's career continues to skyrocket.
Actress Sydney Sweeney's starpower has been steadily growing for years now, especially after she became a household name thanks to her work on Euphoria (which is streaming with a Max subscription) and the massive success of Anyone But You. She's attached to a number of exciting projects coming down the line, including an unnamed biopic about boxer Christy Martin. Sweeney just wrapped on that movie, posting pics and a heartfelt message online.
What we know about Euphoria Season 3 is limited, but Sweeney has been keeping busy with some anticipated movies. That includes her Christy Martin biopic, which will likely be a very physical role. That project has officially wrapped, and she shared images from set and a long, heartfelt message on Instagram. Check it out below:
A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)
A photo posted by on
There you have it. It certainly seems like filming this unnamed project was a significant experience for Sweeney. And considering her interest in MMA fighting, she seems like a great choice to ply Christy Martin. Hopefully more information about the movie is revealed sooner rather than later.
Back in May, Sydney Sweeney signed on to get ripped for this role, and from the caption in her post, it seems like filming was a significant process. While Christy Martin approved of her casting, it sounds like she was a real resource from the Madame Web star. As she wrote in the caption of her post:
Playing a real-life figure in a movie biopic usually brings added pressure, as actors have to do an accurate portrayal of some, rather than bringing an original character to life. And while some actors might have buckled by having that person on set, it sounds like Martin was a great resource for Sydney Sweeney throughout filming.
In the post, Sweeney addressed the movie's emotional story, as well as the action sequences that she took part in to bring Christy to life. In her words:
It certainly sounds like filming this movie was a significant experience for Sydney Sweeney. And I'm definitely eager to see what the final project is like, and how the movie influences the future of her career. Hopefully we get more information (including its release date) sooner rather than later. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.