Sydney Sweeney Wrapped On Her Christy Martin Boxing Biopic With Pics And A Heartfelt Message: 'I Don't Usually Write A Lot'

Actress Sydney Sweeney's starpower has been steadily growing for years now, especially after she became a household name thanks to her work on Euphoria (which is streaming with a Max subscription) and the massive success of Anyone But You. She's attached to a number of exciting projects coming down the line, including an unnamed biopic about boxer Christy Martin. Sweeney just wrapped on that movie, posting pics and a heartfelt message online.

What we know about Euphoria Season 3 is limited, but Sweeney has been keeping busy with some anticipated movies. That includes her Christy Martin biopic, which will likely be a very physical role. That project has officially wrapped, and she shared images from set and a long, heartfelt message on Instagram. Check it out below:

There you have it. It certainly seems like filming this unnamed project was a significant experience for Sweeney. And considering her interest in MMA fighting, she seems like a great choice to ply Christy Martin. Hopefully more information about the movie is revealed sooner rather than later.

Back in May, Sydney Sweeney signed on to get ripped for this role, and from the caption in her post, it seems like filming was a significant process. While Christy Martin approved of her casting, it sounds like she was a real resource from the Madame Web star. As she wrote in the caption of her post:

Christy’s journey is so deeply inspiring, and having her by my side during this process was nothing short of surreal. There were moments on set where I’d glance over at her standing by the monitors, cheering us on, and I’d just become so emotional. Knowing what she’s endured, what she’s pushed through to be there in that moment—it made me want to cry.

Playing a real-life figure in a movie biopic usually brings added pressure, as actors have to do an accurate portrayal of some, rather than bringing an original character to life. And while some actors might have buckled by having that person on set, it sounds like Martin was a great resource for Sydney Sweeney throughout filming.

In the post, Sweeney addressed the movie's emotional story, as well as the action sequences that she took part in to bring Christy to life. In her words:

This story is so much bigger than just a film. It’s a testament to resilience, survival, and finding the strength to keep fighting. I can’t wait for you all to see it—not only because I’m proud of the transformation and the work I’ve poured into it, but because Christy’s story deserves to be told. And yes, you’ll get to see me kick some serious ass (like seriously kicked some ass) ((like I might’ve enjoyed it a little toooooo much while kicking ass haha)), but most importantly, you’ll witness a story that’s as powerful as the woman who lived it. I’ll carry this experience with me forever.

It certainly sounds like filming this movie was a significant experience for Sydney Sweeney. And I'm definitely eager to see what the final project is like, and how the movie influences the future of her career. Hopefully we get more information (including its release date) sooner rather than later. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.