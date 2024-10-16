Sydney Sweeney Dropped The First Look At Her Female Boxer Biopic, And I Can’t Stop Looking At Her Arms

Sydney Sweeney has been busy amid the 2024 movie schedule , and the A-lister’s various productions have seemingly garnered significant interest from the general public. That certainly applies to Sweeney’s boxing biopic , which centers on Christy Martin. Filming kicked off a few weeks ago and, since then, the Madame Web star and her colleagues had been keeping behind-the-scenes details under wraps. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, Sweeney unveiled the first official look at the movie, and I can’t stop looking at her arms.

The 27-year-old Washington state native posted to Instagram to share a couple of photos, which reveal how she’ll appear as Christy Martin in the upcoming movie. Via her caption, Sydney Sweeney explained that she decided to drop the pics because paparazzi have been capturing snapshots of her from the set as of late. So, if anything, this seems to be her way of taking control of the situation. You can check out her post down below, which shows off how the actress really got in shape for her role:

Holy arms! The Anyone but You star previously talked about wanting to “transform” her body for the role. However, based on the photos above, it looks like she really went above and beyond. That second pic, in particular, shows off how big her arms have become, likely due to pumping iron. I always appreciate when an actor is able to (safely) commit to a role from a physical standpoint, and the White Lotus star certainly has my praise for her dedication. She shared more insight into the work and production via her caption:

Well, the cats out of the bag, thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little bts from my film I’m working on right now. Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring. Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. More to come soon :)

For those who are unfamiliar with Christy Martin, she’s a West Virginia-born boxer, and she rose to prominence during the ‘90s. Martin found much success during her 23-year career, even managing to earn the WBC female super welterweight title in 2009. By 2012, she retired and was later elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame. Martin has since weighed in on Sydney Sweeney portraying her in the biopic and issued her approval and admiration.

This sports movie represents yet another feather in the cap of the “talented, magnetic and beautiful” Sydney Sweeney . It goes without saying that the past year has been big for the starlet. Aside from this latest venture, she’s looking towards the release of Eden, a Ron Howard-directed movie that pairs her with Ana de Armas . At the same time, Sweeney is working on a Barbarella remake and, now, I’m wondering if she might try to maintain her current physique for that movie.

Sydney Sweeney has unfortunately dealt with comments about her body for sometime now, with many of those remarks being inappropriate. In this case, as someone who’s simply a fan of sports movies and biopics and general, I’m just happy to see her commitment to fitness. Seriously, it’s going to be hard for me to stop thinking about those ripped arms, and I look forward to seeing how she puts them to use in the movie.

