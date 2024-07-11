‘I Just Want To Address An Absurd Rumor About Myself And Robert De Niro’: Sylvester Stallone Gets Candid After The Internet Brings Up Alleged Beef Between The Two Icons

For as long as there have been famous people, celebrity feuds have fascinated audiences. This includes real grudges, as well as Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud. Actor Sylvester Stallone recently got candid after the internet brings up an alleged beef between he and Robert De Niro, being quoted saying "I just want to address an absurd rumor about myself and Robert De Niro." Let's break it all down.

Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere might have had a famous feud, but the Rocky icon wants to make it clear that things are just find between he and Robert De Niro. After rumors started circulating on social media, he posted a video on Instagram addressing the chatter directly. In the video he spoke about their relationship, saying:

I just got back from the set of Tulsa King and just want to address something that I think is kind of an absurd rumor about myself and Robert De Niro never wanting to work with each other again. And having all sorts of angry comments about our stance on life and our philosophies, whatever. We've never had this discussions probably never will, and I just want to say you can't believe everything you read.

There you have it. Despite what folks might be saying about about the pair of legendary actors, Stallone is denying that there's any beef between them. And if anyone would know the truth about their relationship, its Sly himself.

The rumors about De Niro and Stallone feuding came from a social media post by controversial radio host Alex Jones. He claimed that Stallone referred to the Goodfellas actor as a "woke creep" after De Niro took shots at Donald Trump and called the former President a "clown." While the Tulsa King star didn't deny that the two might have differencing political beliefs, he also made it clear that it's not a subject that they talk about.

(Image credit: Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Cinephiles will remember that the pair of A-list actors have worked together a number of times throughout the years. This includes 1997's drama Cop Land, as well as the 2013 sports comedy Grudge Match (see our review here). And per Stallone's video, he isn't opposed to collaborating together again on an upcoming movie.

Despite the rumors (and whatever political disagreements the actors have), there are plenty of fans who would like to see De Niro and Stallone back together on the big screen sometime in the future. Both of the actors' careers haven't slowed down much; De Niro is currently attached to six different upcoming projects, spanning both TV and film. The same is true for Sly, and fans are definitely invested in Tulsa King Season 2. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater next year.