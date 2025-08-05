I Was Only A Casual Fan Of King Of The Hill, But Critics’ Reactions To The Revival’s ‘Humor And Heart’ Have Me Logging Into Hulu

Hank Hill is officially back. After 15 years, the long-awaited King of the Hill revival has finally hit the 2025 TV schedule. The series last aired in 2010, and Season 14 jumps forward in time around 8 years or so, with Hank and Peggy returning to Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with their old friends after spending years working in Saudi Arabia. A now-grown Bobby, meanwhile, is living his dream as a Dallas chef.

Most of the original cast has returned for the revival, including Mike Judge as Hank, Kathy Najimy as Peggy and Pamela Adlon as Bobby, though some adjustments had to be made for those voice actors who have since passed away. I have to admit I was only a casual viewer of Fox’s animated sitcom during its original 13-season run, often preferring Futurama or The Simpsons, but these reviews have me thinking I need to revisit this series now that I'm older and a parent now.

Let’s take a look at what critics are saying about King of the Hill Season 14 now that it can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.

Critics Love Bobby’s ‘Moving Upgrade’ In The Revival

(Image credit: Hulu)

With Bobby going from a comedy-providing middle-schooler to a young adult navigating the world, this is the character that arguably sees the biggest change, and critics have thoughts on both his story and Pam Adlon continuing to voice the character. Comments from their reviews include:

Adlon’s voice remains identical to how it was when Bobby was 11, which often proves unsettling. – Chris Bennion, The Telegraph

– Chris Bennion, The Telegraph Bobby, of all people, gets the most unassumingly moving upgrade: Once the show’s nasally punching bag, he’s now an earnest, hard-working young adult with a raspy, sugar-dipped twang. He’s still weird, but he’s no longer just comic relief. – Paul Attard, Slant

– Paul Attard, Slant The Hills’ son, Bobby, was once a chubby, geeky misfit. Happily, he has been given an upgrade that feels at once generous, eccentric and earned. – Phil Harrison, The Guardian

– Phil Harrison, The Guardian Pamela Adlon nails Bobby’s sweet naïveté as he deals with cultural backlash, work-life balance, and unrequited love. – Ben Sherlock, ScreenRant

– Ben Sherlock, ScreenRant Adlon is now a TV auteur in her own right post-“Better Things,” but Bobby’s high-pitched rasp — miraculously intact post-puberty — remains a touchstone of many childhoods spent watching reruns. – Alison Herman of Variety

King Of The Hill Revival Stays True To Its Legacy Amid Changed Political Climate

(Image credit: Hulu)

There’s no arguing how much the world has changed in the 15 years since King of the Hill last put out new episodes, so how is the reboot handling the light political commentary it’s known for? Critics say:

King of the Hill’s approach to topicality isn’t loud or moralizing. Hank isn’t always right, and the series finds humor and heart in how he learns, however begrudgingly. That willingness to let him sit with his discomfort is part of what makes this revival feel so true to the show’s legacy. – Paul Attard, Slant

– Paul Attard, Slant Mike Judge’s and Greg Daniels’s writing perspective is evident here: Hank longs for an old, moderate America that couldn’t always agree, but could at least accept shared terms of reference within which they could argue. – Phil Harrison, The Guardian

– Phil Harrison, The Guardian As naive as that may sound in a world where so many self-evident rights and wrongs are being routinely, dishonestly evaluated and reevaluated, the series elevates simple truths in ways that are downright inspirational. – Ben Travers, IndieWire

– Ben Travers, IndieWire I wasn’t sure how this character would play in 2025, since government conspiracies have become a much more serious issue in today’s climate, but Dale and his ridiculous theories are still just as hilarious as ever. – Ben Sherlock, ScreenRant

Overall, Critics Have High Opinions Of King Of The Hill Season 14’s ‘Fresh Perspective’

(Image credit: Hulu)

King of the Hill’s revival season seems to be a hit with critics, as it holds a perfect 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 33 reviews. See how they ranked the new episodes and why:

Chris Bennion of The Telegraph, 4/5 stars: After a lumpy start, the show – and the Hills – soon slots nicely into the groove, with the timeline bringing fresh perspective on familiar characters. Hank’s sense of uselessness in retirement is handled beautifully, while watching Bobby carve out his own sense of what it is to be a man is an emotional experience for seasoned viewers.

After a lumpy start, the show – and the Hills – soon slots nicely into the groove, with the timeline bringing fresh perspective on familiar characters. Hank’s sense of uselessness in retirement is handled beautifully, while watching Bobby carve out his own sense of what it is to be a man is an emotional experience for seasoned viewers. Paul Attard of Slant, 3/4 stars: Fourteen seasons in, King of the Hill hasn’t reinvented itself so much as it’s settled deeper into its own skin. It’s still a show about propane, propane accessories, and the minor humiliations of suburban life. But it’s also about how people learn without the need of grand gestures, and maybe even grow a little, one awkward interaction at a time. That these characters can change without losing their essence might be the show’s subtlest magic trick.

Fourteen seasons in, King of the Hill hasn’t reinvented itself so much as it’s settled deeper into its own skin. It’s still a show about propane, propane accessories, and the minor humiliations of suburban life. But it’s also about how people learn without the need of grand gestures, and maybe even grow a little, one awkward interaction at a time. That these characters can change without losing their essence might be the show’s subtlest magic trick. Phil Harrison of The Guardian, 4/5 stars: Hank, Peggy and the gang are back in a changed America. It’s nuanced, subtly political, poignant TV – and there’s never been a better time for its focus on tolerance.

Hank, Peggy and the gang are back in a changed America. It’s nuanced, subtly political, poignant TV – and there’s never been a better time for its focus on tolerance. Ben Travers of IndieWire, B+: Season 14 isn’t just a revival for the sake of a revival; it’s a reminder that times change, but values don’t; that compassion, decency, and common sense still have a place in America, so long as we make room for them, and that adhering to those principles yields a much better life than clinging to outdated ideas of what America and Americans are supposed to be.

Season 14 isn’t just a revival for the sake of a revival; it’s a reminder that times change, but values don’t; that compassion, decency, and common sense still have a place in America, so long as we make room for them, and that adhering to those principles yields a much better life than clinging to outdated ideas of what America and Americans are supposed to be. Ben Sherlock of ScreenRant, 8/10: Most sitcom revivals feel stale and unnecessary, but King of the Hill season 14 is the rare reboot that lives up to the original series, justifies its existence, and feels exciting and new.

These reviews might just be enough to turn me from a casual viewer to a full-blown fanatic. I just need to stop writing about it first so that I can pay attention.

All 10 episodes of King of the Hill’s 14th season are available to stream now on Hulu (she writes as she casually picks up the remote and closes her laptop).