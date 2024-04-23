Terminator’s Edward Furlong Laments Losing Terminator 3 Gig, Explains What Went Wrong
Edward Furlong played John Connor in T2 but ended up losing the job with Terminator 3.
James Cameron is a filmmaker known for his innovation, and creating projects that stand the test of time. Case in point: Terminator 2: Judgement Day, which is widely considered one of the best sci-fi movies of all time. The movie featured child actor Edward Furlong as John Connor, a role he eventually reprised in Dark Fate. It turns out he could have had the leading role in Terminator 3, recently revealing why he lost that gig. Let's break it all down.
Furlong will likely always be synonymous with his performance in T2, which is why fans will be disappointed to learn that he could have played John in the threequel as well. While appearing on the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, the 46 year-old actor spoke about his issues with addiction led him to lose the job for Terminator 3. In his words:
What a disappointment. It sounds like Furlong regrets how things went down, and losing the chance to star in the third Terminator film. And I wonder if the ranking of the Terminator movies might have been different if the threequel featured that connection to T2.
But that's how things went down, so Terminator 2 (which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription) would be his only starring role in the sci-fi property. Although as previously mentioned, he cameoed in Dark Fate thanks to de-aging technology, a role that Furlong admits he had mixed feelings about.
Unfortunately, the studio seemingly got word of Edward Furlong's night out to celebrate his Terminator 3 gig, resulting in him being dropped from the movie. In the end, actor Nick Stahl would eventually play John Connor in the third movie, opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Clare Danes. Later in his same interview, Furlong explained his memory of being fired, saying:
Fair point. It sounds like Edward Furlong has a unique perspective of how things ultimately worked out for him. Because while his career would have improved by starring in Terminator 3, his substance abuse issues could have boiled over in a worse way. So he's not sure if it would have actually been a good thing to play John Connor at that time.
We'll just have to wait and see what comes next for the Terminator franchise. Dark World failed to perform at the box office, and Linda Hamilton has said she's not interested in playing Sarah Connor again. While we wait, check out the 2024 movie release dates.
