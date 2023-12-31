That Doomed Looney Tunes Movie Coyote Vs. Acme Just Got Some Great News, And I'm Ready To Slip On Some Rocket Skates

Throughout the later months of 2023, the drama surrounding the animated feature Coyote vs. Acme looked to be another case of a studio-backed shelving dooming a potential winner. But thanks to large outcry, director Dave Green’s movie was put back into play, sparking a bidding war for potential distribution. Those efforts look to have been officially successful, and I’m ready to slip on some rocket skates to celebrate that the 2024 movie release schedule is about to get some more Looney Tunes.

While there hasn’t been any official announcements on where or when exactly we’ll see it, actor Eric Bauza said it all with an official image, and a short but sweet cheer. Here’s what the man who’s giving the Coyote his voice in this cartoon caper put out into the world:

See ya in 2024!! 🦊🪧🧲🧨💣💥 #CoyoteVsACME pic.twitter.com/5jaGQyLdiJDecember 31, 2023 See more

Well ok then, Mr. Bauza! Talk about a last minute change of plans, as on the eve of a new year we’ve got one more animated adventure to look forward to. This is especially fantastic news for Looney Tunes fans, as another film, The Day The Earth Blew Up, was upgraded from an original title for Max subscription holders into a fully theatrical affair. A decision that, fittingly, was made at about the same time as Coyote vs. Acme’s controversial shelving .

It didn’t take long before the Looney Tunes live-action/animation hybrid became a hot property. Roughly a week after the axe came down, whispers started to grow about Warner Bros. reversing its decision not to shop the movie around to potential buyers. Reps from Paramount, Prime Video, and several other studios screened the movie , turning what was supposed to be a “memorial screening” into a potential business deal.

Despite Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav claiming that cancelling this Looney Tunes release was courageous , the tide of positive opinion for the John Cena/Will Forte-starring film couldn’t be stopped. More than likely buoying the groundswell of support questioning why the studio would even shelve a finished project, something changed along the way, giving this title a new lease on life.

So what was the secret sauce that resurrected Coyote vs. Acme? No one can truly say for sure, and far be it from me to suggest that composer Steven Price’s “Meep Meep” song from Coyote vs. Acme changed people’s minds on the matter. At the same time, I’d like to see someone prove me wrong, as the humor and craft reflected in that beautiful tune is just one of the many things that prepared the world to defend all things Wile E. And now, the faith in this supposedly hysterical comedy looks to have been officially restored.

All that’s left is for an announcement to be made about when, where, and how audiences will be able to see Coyote vs. Acme in 2024. One would think that we’ll get that news soon after the new year holiday has concluded, but at this point you could probably pop open something delicious for a toast. For the moment, it appears that justice for toons is still very much alive in Hollywood; and the Coyote will finally be seeing his day in court. Meep Meep, indeed.