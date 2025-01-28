The Story Behind That Time John Krasinski Got Roasted By A Customs Agent Who Found Out He'd Married Emily Blunt: 'You?!'

Hollywood relationships can elicit a myriad of responses from the general public. John Krasinski was reminded of the sentiment while going through customs while traveling to see his wife, Emily Blunt. What the actor-director wasn’t fully prepared for was the complete ribbing from the customs agent when the employee discovered that the Mary Poppins star was married to Krasinski. Needless to say, this is quite the tale.

The IF director revealed the hilarious happening on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, after the eponymous host brought up Emily Blunt. The Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan star reacted to the crowd’s reaction, saying he was the one who married up. The Office alum then launched into the roasting airport officer, confirming his sentiment about the Oppenheimer actress’ name being mentioned. The two were working on different projects and John Krasinski was able to go visit his wife regularly, noting that most of the time it was fine until he came across one customs agent.

During his interview with Jimmy Fallon, which is on YouTube, the 45-year-old actor and director shared the fateful day when his long-commute luck changed, saying:

And then I hit this guy who’s about my age, and he looked like he was ready to get surly with me, and he said, ‘It says here that you’re an actor.’ And I say, ‘Yeah,’ and he said, ‘Would I know you from anything?’ I went, ‘You know, we redid the UK version of The Office.’ [He was like,] 'Strike one.' He’s like, ‘Oh. You took what we did perfect.’

I don’t think that the long-held UK vs US Office conversation will ever end, especially with the new iterations popping up. It seems that John Krasinski knew from the moment they started talking he was in for a memorable moment. Following the discussion about the famed TV comedy, the topic shifted to Krasiski's reason for travel, that’s when the conversation took an interesting turn:

And he says, ‘Who you visiting here?’ I said, ‘My wife,’ and he says, ‘Is she an actress?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Would I know her?’ I went, ‘I don't know, man. Her name's Emily Blunt.’

I think that we can all guess where this is going -- the mini and unexpected roast of John Krasinski. The exchange turned quickly as the official realized what the Aloha alum said and the query ended as quickly as it began:

He goes like this [looks up and down], he goes, ‘You?’ And I went, ‘Yeah.’ And he goes, ‘You? You married Emily Blunt?’ And I go, ‘Yeah.’ And he goes like this [pretending to stamp passport sternly], 'Okay, go. Just go.' Like, the stamp was so hard. I was like, 'I'm so sorry.'

Now, that's funny and surprising turn of events! Emily Blunt, of course, has had some major roles since the 2000s, but her husband is making a name for himself as a director more recently. The tables were turned for the A-List couple when Blunt leveraged Krasinski’s credits to help her land the "aspiring director" role in 2024's The Fall Guy. She also still seemingly gets a regular Office question in regard to being married to the man who played Jim Halpert. So it seems like the playing field has equaled out for the stars.

More immediately, it seems like the comedic married couple will be a part of the 2025 movie schedule. Krasinski will return later this year again as the thrilling Tom Clancy star in the upcoming Jack Ryan movie. Meanwhile, Blunt has drama, The Smashing Machine, an A24 movie wrestling biopic.

Seemingly, the days of John Krasinski being royally razzed by customs agents are over. And, even though he was blasted at that moment, he is the one who’s still fortunate enough to be with Emily Blunt.