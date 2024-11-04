The Jack Ryan Movie: Everything We Know About The Upcoming John Krasinski Action Thriller

It wasn’t all that long ago that we were talking about Jack Ryan being one of the best Amazon original shows , but at some point in the future, John Krasinski’s titular character will be getting the cinematic treatment. Though we don’t know when the Jack Ryan movie is happening (or how we’ll get to watch it), Amazon MGM Studios is developing a Jack Ryan movie, the first since 2014’s Shadow Recruit, ending a more than 10-year stretch of no movies based on the late Tom Clancy’s most iconic character.

If you want to get caught up to speed and know more about the movie that will see the return of two of the most beloved characters from the Jack Ryan show and further expand the story of the famous CIA analyst and the world around him, then come along. We’re about to break down everything we know about this highly-anticipated action thriller.

(Image credit: Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video)

As much as we would love for a big surprise at the end of the 2024 movie schedule and see John Krasinski return as one of his best characters, it doesn’t look like it’s in the cards. The truth is, Amazon MGM Studios has yet to announce a release date or even a release window. However, it's possible that the upcoming action movie finds a spot somewhere in the final stretch of the 2025 movie schedule . Since it was only just announced to be happening, it's too soon to know.

Will The Jack Ryan Movie Be Released In Theaters Or On Prime?

(Image credit: Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video)

One question that seems to come up with every Amazon release these days is whether it will have a theatrical release or go straight to Prime Video. At this time, Amazon MGM Studios has yet to announce if Jack Ryan will follow other upcoming projects like Jake Kasden’s Red One , which is going to theaters first, or if it’ll be like Without Remorse, another Tom Clancy adaptation, which skipped theaters entirely and debuted on Prime Video in April 2021.

Regardless, anyone with an Amazon subscription will likely be able to watch Jack Ryan at one point or another.

The Jack Ryan Cast

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Just a few years after talking about what he’d miss most about playing the character , John Krasinski will soon be on another mission when he leads the Jack Ryan cast once again. And while it hasn’t been revealed if all the major players from the Amazon series will be coming back around, we do know that one, and maybe two, of the biggest characters from the series will be there alongside Krasinski when he suits up again.

John Krasinski as Jack Ryan

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Amazon MGM Studios announced in October 2024 that John Krasinski would be returning to play Jack Ryan in the upcoming movie. The Office mainstay and A Quiet Place creator most recently appeared in IF, a movie he also wrote and directed. Per Deadline, he's also set to lead Guy Ritchie’s Fountain of Youth, though no release date has been announced.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wendell Pierce as James Greer

(Image credit: Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video)

At the same time Krasinski’s casting was announced, it was also revealed that Wendell Pierce, who had been a part of the original series from the beginning, would once again be playing James Greer in Jack Ryan. Pierce, who appeared in every episode of The Wire , is also set to play Perry White in James Gunn’s Superman .

Michael Kelly as Mike November

(Image credit: Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video)

Though John Krasinski and Wendell Pierce are sure things when it comes to the Jack Ryan movie cast, Michael Kelly isn’t fully confirmed to be coming back as Mike November. However, Amazon MGM Studios has announced that the House of Cards and The Penguin actor is in talks to reprise his famous role.

What Is Jack Ryan About?

(Image credit: Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video)

It is hard to say exactly what the Jack Ryan movie will be about, but it has been revealed that the movie will be an extension of the original series. That seems to mean the movie will pick up after the events of Jack Ryan Season 4, but there could also be a situation where the creative team could adapt one of the 36 Tom Clancy novels centering on Jack Ryan, meaning there are pretty much limitless possibilities at this point.

How Did The Jack Ryan TV Show End?

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios / Paramount Television / Skydance)

So, what kind of world will Jack Ryan enter when the movie is released? Well, Jack Ryan Season 4 ended with John Krasinski’s titular character thwarting yet another terrorist scheme (this time stopping trucks hiding explosive devices from taking countless lives on American soil) and then exposing those within the United States government who allowed such things to happen in the first place.

The acting deputy director of the CIA throughout the season, Ryan was last seen in the finale standing in front of the Capitol building with his closest allies as they looked toward the future after a job well done. But as has long been the case for Tom Clancy’s iconic character, that rest won’t last long and we’ll soon see Krasinski’s hero in the Jack Ryan movie.

Jack Ryan Season 2 Director Andrew Bernstein Is Returning To Helm The Movie

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

John Krasinski and other members of the Jack Ryan cast won’t be the only major players from the series coming over for the new movie. Amazon MGM Studios has announced that Andrew Bernstein, who previously helmed the show’s second season back in 2019, will be serving as the director for the film extension of the property. Since then, Bernstein has gone on to direct episodes of everything from The Right Stuff to The Outsider and Foundation to The Diplomat, one of the biggest shows on the 2024 Netflix schedule .

Aaron Rabin, who wrote the most recent season of Jack Ryan, will also be coming back to pen the script for the still-untitled film project.

This Isn’t The Tom Clancy Project In The Works

(Image credit: Prime Video)

As excited as we are for the Jack Ryan movie, this isn’t the only Tom Clancy project in the works . In fact, several projects have been discussed at length in the past, and the news of John Krasinski’s character getting a movie could be a change in momentum for these spinoffs, movies, and other shows.

Back when the Jack Ryan Season 4 trailer was released, there was a lot of buzz surrounding Michael Pena’s Domingo “Ding” Chavez, who longtime fans of Clancy’s novels (and the games based on them) will remember as a key member of the Rainbow Six counterterrorism unit. There has been talk in the past of Pena leading a spinoff of his own , but it’s not known how those plans will be impacted by the new movie. Does this mean the spinoff is still happening or will he be in the upcoming movie? We’ll have to wait and see.

Around the time Jack Ryan was premiering on Amazon, there was talk of Michael B. Jordan leading a Rainbow Six movie as John Clark, the character he would go on to play in 2021’s Without Remorse. The project gained some momentum in 2023 when it was revealed that the increasingly busy Chad Stahelski was going to direct the adaptation .

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with the other Tom Clancy projects, but for now, we at least have the Jack Ryan movie to hold us over.