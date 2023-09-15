The Aftermath Of The Oscars Slap Wasn’t Just One Night, Says Leslie Jones About Her Pal Chris Rock: ‘He Had To Go To Counseling’

In one of the most scandalous moments in Oscar history , the 94th Academy Awards witnessed the shocking onstage altercation between Hollywood A-listers Will Smith and Chris Rock . The incident, which unfolded on live television, sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and stunned audiences worldwide. Now comedian Leslie Jones , a close friend of Rock, is shedding light on the aftermath and how the "humiliating" Oscars slap profoundly impacted the Spiral producer’s personal life.

The former Saturday Night Live star has been a fixture in the stand-up comedy scene for years, known for her hilarious, albeit raunchy, stand-up routines and memorable sketches on the late-night small screen. But beyond her career, she shares a deep friendship with fellow comedian Chris Rock, a bond that was tested on the grandest stage of all – the Oscars. In a candid interview with People , Jones didn't hold back when discussing the shocking incident that unfolded during the awards show. She told the outlet:

That shit was humiliating. It really affected him. People need to understand his daughters, his parents, saw that. He had to go to counseling with his daughters.

The incident, which saw Will Smith slap Chris after a joke made at Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense, left a lasting mark on the comedian. It wasn't just a matter of a heated exchange but a moment reverberating through his personal life. The Ghostbusters actress continued:

For a long ass time I was just mad. Chris Rock did a fucking joke. I know Will, too... I was like, you couldn't handle that shit afterwards. This is the Oscars. The whole world is watching. I was like, 'Chris, when he got up why didn't you run?' I would've been running around that stage like, ‘Will, calm down. Jada, call your man!'

The Oscars slap incident sent shockwaves through Hollywood, dominating conversations for weeks. It prompted discussions about the potential personal repercussions for those involved. Leslie Jones, who provides further insights into this incident in her upcoming memoir, Leslie F*cking Jones , slated for release on September 19th, offers a candid look back at her first encounter with the Everybody Hates Chris star in the mid-1990s. Throughout the years, as she navigated the demanding world of stand-up comedy, encountering various obstacles along the way, their friendship flourished. The Fargo alum played a pivotal role in championing her, even recommending her as a potential SNL cast member and convincing her to audition. The comedian recalls:

I was like 'Why, those [SNL cast members] aren't real comics, and He was like, 'Shut up. You sound like an idiot.'

Chris Rock wrote the foreword for the Our Flag Means Death performer's upcoming memoir, and according to her, "He's just always there to give me the perfect advice when I need it."

In July 2022, Will Smith released an apology video addressing his relationship with Chris Rock . However, during his highly anticipated stand-up special , Selective Outrage, the Bring the Pain comedian didn't hold back, bluntly stating, "Fuck your hostage video." Rock also didn't hesitate to call out the I, Robot actor and his wife . In the Coming 2 America star’s opinion, one positive outcome of the incident was seeing Rock take to the stage to share his feelings and process the trauma. She commented:

Everybody got pissed off about him doing a special. That's what comedians do. Instead of us going crazy we fucking go talk about it on the fucking stage. Thank God we've got the stage.